If you enjoy films about World War II, then you definitely need to watch “The Forgotten Battle”, a Dutch produced film about the Battle of Scheldt in 1944. The story, is of course, based on real events, and follows three main characters: a Dutch Axis soldier named Marinus van Staveren (Gijs Blom), a British Allied pilot named William Sinclair (Jamie Flatters), and a resistance woman from the Zeeland province of the Netherlands named Teuntje Visser (Susan Radder). The film takes place in German occupied Zeeland after the Normandy landings, and follows the aforementioned characters and how their lives eventually intertwine. We first meet Teuntje and discover she works in the office of the local mayor who is collaborating with the Nazis. Teuntje and her doctor father have managed to avoid taking sides in the war, but her younger brother Dirk (Ronald Kalter) is a member of the Dutch Resistance. Dirk’s involvement in the Resistance later leads to his arrest after he attacks a German convoy. One of the other main characters, Marinus, is reassigned from the Eastern Front after being injured, and works as a secretary and translator for the German command in Zeeland. This opportunity reveals to Marinus how heavy handed the Nazis are in their methods of torture and execution of civilian hostages who have resited their rule. Marinus even is witness to Teuntje and her father attempting to negotiate a lighter sentence for Dirk. The failed negotiation leads to Teuntje becoming directly involved with the Resistance, and Marinus secretly helping her. Meanwhile, the other main character of the story, William, is part of an air invasion to take Zeeland back from the Nazis, but he and his crew are shot down and must find a way to where Canadian forces have landed in Holland. The characters eventually cross paths in the latter part of the film, with one sadly not making it to the end. The main battle in the film takes place at the Walcheren Causeway, and is very tense, with director Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. doing a wonderful job keeping the battle scenes painfully realistic. The film ends with an Allied victory and the liberation of the Netherlands happening on May 5th, 1945. I really enjoyed how the storyline follows three very different characters as they deal with the painful and tragic aspects of war, and William, Teuntje and Marinus make decisions that affect each other. I also enjoyed the fact I wasn’t familiar with any of these actors, which actually makes the story more realistic as I was not watching a well known actor in any of the roles. The story was filmed in Lithuania, The Netherlands , and Belgium, and the cinematography is amazing. On a side note, this is the second most expensive Dutch film ever made, and you can tell that on the screen. This film does a wonderful job in telling the story of a battle many do not often mention when discussing World War II, but is still a very important part of the defeat of the Axis powers. I highly recommend making “The Forgotten Battle” part of your World War II film viewing for the historic importance of the battle and as a way to honor the heroes involved in the attack. Now playing on Netflix. (Rated TV-MA)

