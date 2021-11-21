Why Do I Need Social Media?

Social media has become a vital part of every business. If you are holding out on using social media for your business, consider how the following five aspects of social media can be beneficial to your brand.

Build Brand Loyalty

Engaged followers are the best brand advocates. Build a foundation of trust by providing valuable information instead of sales pitches. Research problems that are common to your audience and provide solutions. By providing information that your audience can use, you give them a reason to keep following you and recommend your brand to their friends and family.

Customer Service

Customer service as we know it is changing. Social media provides the fast and convenient solutions customers are looking for and is becoming a viable alternative to traditional customer service. Using social media as a customer service tool allows customers to get their questions answered in a more convenient manner than a phone call. Put yourself in the shoes of your customer. Would you rather spend ten minutes on the phone with a customer service representative or send a message and move on to your next task? Your customers will appreciate the amount of time you save them by being available through social media. When your customers are spared time and effort, so are you.

Virtual Shopping

Social media allows your customers to shop from the comfort of their home. Pinterest and Instagram are great platforms to showcase products, services, details, and pricing. Your customers can make purchasing decisions at their convenience without having to drive to the store. Give your customers the in store experience 24/7 by using social media to its full potential.

Brand Management

Social media is an easy way to manage how your brand is being perceived online. It allows you to resolve issues in a timely manner and turn a bad situation into a way to prove your commitment to customer service. Social media is the modern version of word of mouth. It is important to stay on top of everything that is being said about your brand.

Brand Humanization

Your social media presence should be an extension of your brand’s personality. Each post should be as human as the person who posts it. Imagine that your audience is standing right in front of you. What reaction are you hoping to get from your post? Humanizing your social media presence allows you to connect with your audience in a way that will resonate with them. It allows your audience to see you as a trusted friend instead of just another advertiser.

A strong social media presence will lead to sales, customer loyalty, brand advocates, and so much more. Can you really afford to not have a social media presence?

*Printed in Volume 02 Issue 118 March 3, 2021*