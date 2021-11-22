As Christmas is rapidly approaching I decided to take in a viewing of a holiday film currently playing on Netflix entitled “The Claus Family.” The film is a Dutch-Belgain production and features a different take on Santa Claus. The story involves a family, headed by mom Suzanne (Bracha van Doesburgh), who move from The Netherlands to Belgium after the tragic death of her husband. Suzanne’s children, Jules (Mo Bakker) and Noor (Amber Metdepenningen) have very different feelings about moving and the approaching holiday. Due to the death of his father on the previous year’s Christmas Eve, Jules now has a loathing for Christmas and anything holiday related while Noor is excited about all the holiday trappings. While dealing with the move and her children adapting to their new home and lives, Suzanne begins working at a local biscuit (cookies in the US) factory and has her father in law Noel Claus (Jan Decleir) watch after Jules and Noor while she is at work. Suzanne’s father in law owns a toy shop in town and the kids get to stay there during the day, which leads to an unexpected discovery by Jules. Jules finds a magical snow globe which can transfer a person to any place in the world. When he has the globe Jules is transported to various locations in the world eventually finding himself at Santa’s workshop. With this unexpected stop, Jules discovers his grandfather is Santa Claus. Even this surprising fact still doesn’t warm Jules to the Christmas holiday, but he eventually has a change of heart after he discovers his grandfather has health issues which may prevent him from delivering toys to the children of the world. Thus, Jules is forced to prepare to take over for his grandfather in the role of Santa Claus. While Jules is going through life changing events, his mom Suzanne is dealing with harsh working conditions at the biscuit factory as the factory’s biscuits are falling out of favor for the holiday season and bankruptcy is a real possibility. The factory’s harsh manager has even overruled Suzanne’s idea to make the biscuits more colorful and tasty, until a Christmas miracle occurs (of course there must be one, or maybe two) making for a happy holiday for all involved. As Jules is preparing for his Christmas Eve adventure, he discovers he comes (*spoiler alert*) from a long line of family members who have taken on the role of Santa Claus, including his later father. After the aforementioned revelation, Jules decides to take on the role of the latest Santa Claus and is once more able to find the joy and magic of Christmas. I really enjoyed how this film takes a completely different take on Santa other than the one we, as Americans, are accustomed to. There is not a reindeer or sleigh in sight, but there are elves on hand to help the latest Santa in his yearly effort. It was also fun to see Christmas in a different country, of course with the expected snow storm, which I believe would have a greater probability of occuring in Belgium than in most places in the United States, even though we had snow last Christmas Eve. The actors are all wonderful, and the script is touching without being schmaltzy. I suggest you take a chance on Christmas in Belgium with “The Claus Family” for a real holiday treat. Now showing on Netflix. (Rated TV-PG)

Share this: