Tough Love

Yesterday I was having my daily discussion with Mom on the way to work. As I was filling her in on my shift the evening before, I mentioned we had a pretty big celebrity in house and she said something along the lines of how she hopes I get discovered by a celebrity one day. I laughed and said “discovered for what? I have no talent.” “You have talent,” she replied. “You’re funny, you’re smart, you’re a great singer, you can act…” While those first two qualities can only loosely be attributed to me on my best days, her list of my alleged skills quickly became so outrageous I thought she clearly had me confused with someone else. Then I realized there truly is nothing like a mother’s love and, like a religious zealot, she believes these things to the point of delusion, regardless of all evidence to the contrary. The truth of the matter is- while I have plenty of good qualities, I also can’t carry a tune in a bucket, I’m crippled with stage fright in any instance where I have several eyes on me, my decision making skills are questionable and I am a ninja-level self-sabotager. I am nowhere close to “perfect the way I am” and that mentality is just as dangerous as low self-esteem. It’s the new trend of toxic positivity.

While I do think it’s wonderful to love yourself, it’s also necessary and healthy to be self-aware of your own flaws. We now live in a culture of being told by mass media, social media pages and self-help gurus that we’re all just perfect as we are; to “go easy on yourself, you’re doing the best you can.” Am I though? Are you really? Are we all doing the most we can with what we’ve been given and have absolutely no room for improvement? I know I’m not and I think this trend of complacency is setting a dangerous precedent for us as a society. There is an extremely small percentage of people who are reaching their max potential, and even they have areas of their life that could use a little work.

Due to my evening work schedule, I have fallen into a very bad habit of staying up late and staying in bed far too long the next day. Every night I set my alarm for 7-8am, and each morning I turn it off, drift back to sleep until 10, then lay there another 30 minutes to an hour scrolling on social media. By the time I walk my dogs and have my coffee it’s now noon and I have approximately 2 ½ hours to get anything done before I have to go to work. I’ve literally lost a solid 4 hours of productivity and opportunity to my own laziness and procrastination and it’s detrimental to my personal growth. If I listened to the culture of toxic positivity however, I would have excuses for myself. Maybe I need that time in bed for my “mental health.” Maybe lying there thumbing my phone screen is my version of “self-care.” It’s ok, I’m “doing the best I can.” This is ridiculous and unhealthy.

This country- make that modern civilization- was founded by over-achieving go-getters. People that had fight and grit and clawed their way to success, using whatever talents they possessed to the best of their ability to achieve great things and leave a mark on the world. When my grandfather was battling in the trenches during WWII, do you think anyone patted him on the head and told him he could take the day off for a “mental health day?” What if Albert Einstein had stopped with only the required reading in school because it was good enough? Would Madonna have become the international mega-icon she is based on her mediocre vocal talent alone? To achieve great things, it takes motivation, drive and perseverance. It also takes a lot of self-awareness; discovering where your personal talents lie and exploiting the hell out of them, as well as identifying your flaws and improving them to the best of your ability. And you also have to know when something is a lost cause and walk away.

The truth of the matter is, you CAN’T do anything you put your mind to. I would love to be an NFL football player with a multi-million dollar contract. But based on the laws of physics and logistics, that is an unrealistic waste of my time. Sure I could take a bunch of supplements, workout hours each day, practice with other athletes, and even join an all-female league. But I’m never, as a gangly, uncoordinated, 35 year old woman, going to be an NFL football player and it would be silly to put all of my valuable time and effort into trying to do that when I could figure out something I’m naturally good at and succeed. While that is an extreme example, my point is that you need to be willing to accept defeat on the occasional battle in order to win the whole war.

We all know a person who wasn’t hugged enough as a child, but just as detrimental is the person who was hugged too much. The adult who has no social skills because their parents never let them tussle with other kids on the playground. The grown-up addict who has a lifetime of being enabled by a well-intentioned mother who is ultimately loving them literally to death. We need to stop handling ourselves with white gloves and dole out a little tough self-love sometimes because it’s needed. It’s wonderful to love yourself at every size, but if your acceptance of your physical appearance comes with diabetes and heart disease it’s unhealthy, bottom line. I’m not necessarily applauding the John Wayne man’s man of yesteryear for how they handled their mental health, but I fear we’ve swung the pendulum too far in the opposite direction and are now becoming whiny, snot-nosed victims of circumstance and emotion looking for success because we feel it’s owed to us. The world is a tough place and nothing good comes easily. Sometimes the person we need to be hardest on is ourselves- stop making excuses, put our big girl panties on and put in the work.