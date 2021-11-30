The Thin Man Goes Sheila

Warner Archive brings a pair of mysteries to blu-ray for the first time this month. For about a year now Warner Archive has slowly been releasing each film in the beloved “Thin Man” franchise on blu-ray. Though earlier this year I predicted we might get the whole series out by the end of the year, it looks like I’m going to be off a little as this month they brought us the penultimate film in the series, 1944’s “The Thin Man Goes Home.” The other mystery they released is perhaps the best murder-mystery of the 1970s, if not the best mystery film ever made, 1973’s “The Last of Sheila.”

Actor Anthony Perkins, best known for playing Norman Bates in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho,” and composer Stephen Sondheim, best known for—look if you don’t know who Stephen Sondheim is you need to get your priorities straight—were known for holding elaborate game parties. Clever scavenger hunts and mystery nights would send their friends all over New York City looking for clues. Director Herbert Ross took part in one such night and was so impressed by it all he suggested that the two turn one of their games into a movie.

With an all-star cast featuring Richard Benjamin, Dyan Cannon, James Coburn, Raquel Welch, and James Mason “The Last of Sheila” is both a movie and a game at the same time. This is a movie you not just watch but play along with. A movie producer invites a group of his friends to his yacht for a week of fun and parlor games of his own invention to mark the first anniversary of the hit-and-run death of his wife. But the playful mystery soon takes a deadly turn.

“The Last of Sheila” plays fair with the clues, if you watch and pay attention, you can solve the murder. It’s a movie that rewards multiple viewings as you see what was layered in to get to the final solution. Even the title of the movie is a clue. It’s a fantastic movie and a film that doesn’t get enough attention. From start to finish, it’s absolutely wonderful entertainment. The new blu-ray from Warner Archive was sourced from a new 4K scan of the original camera negative. It looks the best the film has ever looked. The old DVD looked fine, but this is leaps and bounds ahead of the game.

Ported over from that DVD release is the very fun audio commentary with Benjamin, Cannon, and Welch. The three offer remembrances of the film and share anecdotes about the making. It’s a very relaxed track, but very fun to listen to as well. Fans of mysteries should buy this movie, full stop. It’s quite influential and was cited as a huge inspiration for the recent film “Knives Out.” If you liked that movie, you must see “The Last of Sheila.”

Slowly but surely, all six films in the great “Thin Man” series starring William Powell and Myrna Loy as your favorite married detective couple and mine, Nick and Nora Charles, are making their way to blu-ray. “The Thin Man Goes Home” is the fifth film in the six-film franchise and sees Nick and Nora going to Nick’s hometown to visit his parents. As word gets around that famed detective Nick Charles is in town, everyone wonders what he’s really doing there? It must be to investigate something going on.

This spook some people in town and next thing you know, a man is murdered on the doorstep of Nick’s childhood home. Despite Nick getting there for a little vacation, it seems murder follows him wherever he goes. This is one of my favorite films in the franchise, and though the latter films might not be as good as the earlier ones, the franchise never really overstayed its welcome. It’s always a delight and treasure to spend him with Nick and Nora, and this new blu-ray’s transfer from a 4K restoration made from the best surviving elements looks the best the film has ever looked.

The black and white is clear and sharp, right in line with the other Thin Man films Warner Archive has released. Extras from the 15-year-old DVD release are ported over, A short by Robert Benchley, and a Screwball Squirrel cartoon—this time in HD as it’s appears on one of Warner Archive’s great Tex Avery blu-rays as well. A great package for a fun film that is worth your time.

That’s all for this month, hopefully, it won’t be too much longer before we get the last Thin Man film, “Song of the Thin Man” on blu-ray. I hope no later than February personally. Both of these discs are highly recommended by yours truly. See you next week.