Afterlife: A Review

On occasion there comes a movie that truly stands out, a movie that sticks inside your mind long after it has been seen. One movie for me was Tombstone and to this very day remains my favorite movie of all time. I am a western history buff so I know the movie is loaded with inaccuracies but the cast and acting put it high on my list. I saw the movie three times in theaters and can never pass up the opportunity to watch it when it is aired on television. Now with that said I recently went to the cinema with my seven year old son Elijah and my beautiful Girl Lorie. The movie? Ghostbusters afterlife.

Let me begin by saying I grew up watching the ghostbusters movies. Both movies came out when I was very young and I have loved them ever since so when I heard they were finally producing a 3rd one, and not just rebooting it like the horrible reboot from a few years ago, I was ecstatic. I waited for 32 years for a released continuation to one of my favorite franchises. However I did feel it was too late since my favorite character was no longer among the living. I wasn’t sure how they would pull it off, then I saw it. Even now writing about it gives me chills.

From the opening scene I was drawn into it. From scene to scene I was on the edge of my seat waiting for the big finale, I secretly knew what had to happen and it did not disappoint. I have seen many movies in my life time I have always been a movie buff, however I was not prepared for the level of emotion this movie stirred in me. It was a mixture of excitement, nostalgia, sadness, and overall joy. My girlfriend said she had more fun watching me react then she had watching the movie itself. The movie brought back so many great memories. Hollywood needs to take a lesson from this. Stay with what made the franchise popular in the first place, don’t try and fit into what seems polar in our culture today change it if you must but do as they did ghostbusters, but things like changing the entire cast of a beloved franchise to fit some political agenda kills the franchise as several movies in the past have shown., stay true to the fan base and the movie will be a guaranteed success. As with Ghostbuster afterlife, if you have not seen it yet I highly recommend grab the wife and kids, girlfriend, or boyfriend and go see this movie!

A Gift of Love

By Lorie McReynolds

This is my favorite time of the whole year. The house is filled with a warm cinnamon scent. Many colored lights brighten the darkness with twinkling excitement. Gifts of all sizes are placed carefully under the Christmas tree. But do you know what the best gift is that you could give your loved ones? You might be thinking of a trip to Hawaii. Maybe a new car. Or even expensive jewelry. No, what I am thinking of is much simpler but just as valuable as those mentioned above. I am talking about a Living Will. The official definition of a Living Will is a written statement detailing a person’s desires regarding their medical treatment in circumstances in which they are no longer able to express informed consent. But it is so much more than that. It is an expression of love. And I am speaking from experience.

My sweet cousin prepared her living will a few years ago. She never had any children and her husband passed away many years ago. So, she gave me a copy and asked me to make sure her wishes were carried out. I was honored that she chose me for such an important job. I took it very seriously. However, her Living Will left room for interpretation. Of course, no one can look into the future and predict every scenario of what could happen to themselves. A car wreck, a perforated bowel, a stroke to just name a few. If your Living Will is not very specific, then the decision making will fall on a loved one. That loved one will struggle with making the right decisions. They will struggle with the weight of such an important decision. They will walk a thin line between being humanly selfish as in trying to keep you alive no matter what and wanting to carry out your wishes. They will have the heaviness of failure. The sadness of hoping you don’t hate them if the decision isn’t what you wanted. So, my advice to you is for this Christmas, give them the best gift of all. Give them the knowledge of your final wishes. It not only will give them peace but show them just how much you love them.

Please enjoy one free audio review copy of Geronimo his tale by him, now available on Audible. Redeem the one-time use code below at https://www.audible.co.uk/acx-promo

4TNAXQAM54JCR

NOIR