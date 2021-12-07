Last week I discussed a Christmas movie set in Belgium, and this week the international flavor continues with “Father Christmas is Back”, set in Yorkshire, England. The movie centers on an English family with the convenient last name of Christmas. The story takes place in the countryside mansion of Peter and Caroline (Kris Marshall and Natalie Cox) and their children as they prepare to welcome family members for Christmas. Said family members are Caroline’s sisters Joanna Christmas (Elizabeth Hurley), who is employed in the fashion industry and a bit of a snob, Paulina Christmas (Naomi Fredrick), the eccentric sister and music professor who has been working on a thesis about The Beatles for ten years, and younger sister Vicky Christmas (Talulah Riley), the wild child of the bunch. Caroline, who is the prim and proper sister, is worried her holiday will be ruined if everything is not perfect. The first to arrive is Joanna, who has her current boyfriend, Fleix (Ray Fearon) and the sisters mother Elizabeth (Caroline Quentin). Joanna immediately has a bad attitude, and everything is already off to a bad start. Paulina arrives walking up the massive driveway of the estate, and after greeting the family, heade to the library to work on her thesis. Vicky is the last to arrive, and is dropped off at the mansion by a guy on a motorcycle. Vicky has a clash with older sister Joanna, and their disagreements lead to Joanna attempting to leave, but Vicky thwarts the plans when she leaves in the Rolls Royce owned by Felix. Meanwhile. the sisters’ Uncle, farmer John Christmas (John Cleese) arrives for the Christmas festivities. While the family is finally all together, an unexpected surprise rolls into the driveway in the form of the sisters’ estranged father James (Kelsey Grammer), who has his much younger girlfriend Jackie (April Bowlby) in tow. I found it interesting Grammer’s character is supposed to be British, but speaks with an American accent. This is conventionally explained in the film due the fact James has been in America for so long. Thus, Grammer never has to attempt a British accent. In the beginning the Christmas sisters are very uncomfortable with the fact their long lost father has returned, and feel their mother will be unhappy he has brought a younger girlfriend with him. However, as the film continues the sisters discover why their father really left, and this results in a happy reunion for all. The films also have plenty of misunderstanding, mishaps and inconveniences found in nearly every holiday comedy. The film often tries too hard to be funny, although British humor can often be different from American humor. Apparently the filmmakers thought a high pitched sound the actress who plays Carloine makes often was a laugh riot, but I found it borderline annoying. That nitpick aside, the actors are all wonderful in their roles, but Cleese, one of the best British comedians ever, is very underused in this film. If you are looking for a break from the seemingly thousands of Hallmark Christmas movies, then take the journey to England for a visit with the Christmas family in “Father Christmas is Back.” Now playing on Netflix. (Rated PG-13)

Share this: