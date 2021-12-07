This time of year is possibly the busiest for everyone across the board. Trying to squeeze in office and family Christmas parties and gift shopping in addition to the hustle and bustle of everyday life can be quite the challenge and make what should be the season of joy the season of stress. Luckily there are plenty of holiday happenings strewn liberally around the region, making for easier access to much needed Christmas cheer. With lots of new events as well as classic favorites, there’s something for everyone during December in the Tri-Cities!

I’m most excited for the new additions in my hometown of Elizabethton. Building on the beautiful new decorations in Covered Bridge Park from last year, for 2021 they’ve added an ice skating rink! I can’t imagine anything more festive than bruising my fanny under the stars and twinkling lights alongside the Doe River. The rink will be set up through January 16th and costs $10 per person, for one hour. Purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended, as officials anticipate this attraction to be very popular. The annual Elizabethton Christmas parade is scheduled from 6-8pm on December 11th and appropriately the “Christmas on the Big Screen” themed celebration will benefit the Bonnie Kate Theatre. Make sure to head down to Covered Bridge Park early, where Santa and Mrs. Claus will host storytelling and free horse-drawn carriage rides beginning at 2pm. And if your heart is lacking in holiday cheer as the 25th draws closer, carve out time to witness the Grinch smashing leftover gingerbread bridges from the Chamber’s gingerbread bridge contest. You can even release your pent up Christmas aggressions in a snowball fight with the Abominable Snowman!

While Elizabethton is making for stiff competition in the Christmas category this year, Johnson City is back with their amazing downtown winter wonderland, spanning from Founder’s Park to King Commons. The Candyland Christmas will showcase 155 trees decorated by local businesses and non-profits throughout the region through January 2nd. Show your support and vote for your favorite! From 11am-5pm on December 11th, don’t miss the Holiday Market at Founder’s Park Pavilion where you can shop for the perfect unique gift for your loved ones. If you’re looking for something hands-on for the kids, Into the Fire will host “The Night Before Christmas” storytime and paint event Saturday December 18th at 10am. For just $15, each child can either take craft supplies to go and create in the comfort of their own home or to enjoy during story telling in the studio. Call ahead for reservations.

Downtown Jonesborough is always Christmas come to life. The annual parade is scheduled from 6p-7:30pm and with a theme like “Christmas in the South” you’re sure to see some familiar favorites on the floats. If you can’t make it to the parade, don’t fret! Jonesborough is hosting a month of events and activities, each Saturday through December 18th. Each weekend will have a different theme and will include carols, music, shopping and most important, jolly old Saint Nick himself. You can even drop off letters to the fat man through December 19th to receive a personal response! If you’re like me and hate wrapping presents, the International Storytelling Center is offering free gift wrapping during the Saturday festivities on any purchases made in downtown Jonesborough. In exchange for this amazing service, the public is encouraged to drop off a gift for Santa to deliver to less fortunate children in the area.

It wouldn’t be Christmas in the Tri-Cities without mentioning the wonder of Speedway in Lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. From 6-10pm nightly through New Years Day, cruise through the south’s most spectacular light display. More than 2 million lights dazzle along the 4 mile route across the property, offering ample opportunities both in and out of the vehicle for family fun. From ice skating to synchronized music light shows and even dinosaurs, there’s something for all ages at this breathtaking display.

There is so much to do across the region this holiday season I couldn’t possibly fit it all into one page. From Rogersville to Abingdon to Mountain City and everything in between, a quick google search provides endless pages of holiday happenings practically daily within the area. I love this time of year because it encourages us to get out of the house and engage with our loved ones. The bright lights, comforting smells and nostalgic sounds of the season helps to remind us that the world isn’t the dark negative place it seems to be on the news. Tear yourselves away from the TV and iPhone and enjoy happiness with those closest to you. Create new memories and honor traditions of the past; these are the real reasons for the season.

Happy Holidays!