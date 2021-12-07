No Budget? No Problem!

Social media marketing can be a daunting task, even with the proper advertising budget. But what happens when you have no budget at all?

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations are no strangers to this issue. Social media platforms operate on a “pay to play” basis, meaning that the more advertising dollars you spend, the more likely your content will get pushed to the top of the feed. Small businesses and nonprofit organizations do not have the funding to successfully take advantage of this model.

Creating authentic content that resonates with your audience can alleviate this issue. Share worthy content boosts visibility without funding. It allows you to bypass the “pay to play” model and reach audiences that you may not know to target with advertising.

Free tools for graphics, such as Canva, and scheduling tools, such as Buffer and Hootsuite, can save time, money, and effort. (Canva even has a free pro upgrade for nonprofit organizations.) Visuals help your content stand out and scheduling tools help you stay on top of your feed.

Research the tools that will benefit your marketing efforts and their pricing models. You’ll be surprised at how much you can do without a budget if you embrace your creative side.