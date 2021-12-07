We have survived Thanksgiving, we survived Black Friday, and here we are now into the first full week of December and I am feeling a familiar lull. We all know how it goes at this time of the year. Right after Halloween Christmas ads begin on the TV, we bemoan how it’s not Thanksgiving yet. However, some of us get secretly excited about Christmas at this time. This isn’t to ignore Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving can be the anxiety-riddled pre-amble to Christmas.

The week of Thanksgiving is a stressful and overwhelming time. Wednesday and Thursday are two days spent with anxiety, woe, and panic about delivering a perfect meal. Then, either before or after that, depending on how you do you, you’ll haul out the decorations and get your house looking all festive for the magical season. It’s a non-stop rush of things where you rarely get a chance to take a breath.

Come Monday after this week you’ll sit down and suddenly find all your energy is gone. This is the Holiday Lull. It’s the in-between time. It’s not exactly Christmas and Thanksgiving is over. You know another holiday is coming, yet you feel a bit aimless as you adjust back to regular, non-holiday operating hours. My first thought is “I hope fewer people come for Christmas.” This thought then opens a little garden path of debating what to do for Christmas dinner.

The meals we make for Christmas dinner and Thanksgiving are pretty close in their constructions. You can’t help but wonder “Do I really want to go through that all over again? What if I just stuffed a frozen lasagna in the oven and called it a day?” There is something of a letdown when you’ve driven yourself to your wit ends for two days only to have your family show up, say “thanks,” then leave after an hour. Really? I had a massive panic attack in my kitchen for 12 hours and you leave the moment you finish guzzling down pie and coffee?

It’s perfectly natural for The Holiday Lull to come with feelings of animosity about how Thanksgiving went. It’s also can serve as a barometer for just how much money you want to spend on each member of your extended family. “Ah, you complained that the turkey wasn’t as good as your girlfriend makes. Ill-fitting novelty socks for you.” Vindictive? Yes. Not in keeping with the “goodwill towards your fellow humans” vibe of the season? Perhaps, but this is the lull, baby! You can be a scrooge for a day or two should you need to let it out.

Even as Thanksgiving can be a preamble, this version of the holiday lull can be a preamble to the lull in its final form. I’m not talking about the time between Christmas and New Year. I’m talking about when it’s all truly over and you find yourself in early January with not a thing to look forward to. The sensation can be a bit like having a hangover, only there was no imbibing.

You are rudderless. You wander around your home and office smiling. You manage to get things done, yet you can’t help but wonder why you’re now drinking three pots of coffee a day. It’s that time when is someone says to you “Hey, we can come over and play Monopoly” you stop and go “Oh, yeah. Sure. Um. Is that the one with the cards that say draw four wild?” Your brain doesn’t work. Deep down you hope and feel that it will again, but you don’t know when that day is going to come.

Yet, magically, The Holiday Lull will fade. Your second wind will come, you’ll adjust to the new year and find your footing. Still, when you’re in the thick of it, it can feel a bit hard to sense that coming, but the lull will always subside. Usually. Uh. Ask me again in a week or so. See you next week.