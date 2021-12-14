This time of year there is an overwhelming choice of Christmas movies to watch, the classics and new efforts released yearly. This year sees the release of “8-Bit Christmas”, based on the Kevin Jakubowski novel of the same name. The film stars Neil Patrick Harris in the role of Jake Doyle who is dealing with his young daughter’s wish for a cell phone for Christmas. Jake keeps telling his daughter she is too young for the responsibility of a cell phone, and when the two arrive at his mother’s house for the holidays, he takes his daughter up to his room and introduces her to the Nintendo Entertainment System he had as a kid in the 1980’s. As the two begin to play a video game, Jake tells his daughter the story of how he came into possession of the once coveted game system. The film then flashes back to 1988 where young Jake is then played by Winslow Fegley, who along with his group of friends all desire to have a Ninento system for Christmas. The group of kids at the local school all want to play the expensive game system so badly they deal with a local rich kid who is the only one in the immediate area in possession of the system. Each afternoon the kids gather in front of the rich kids house and wait for him to come out and pick several of them to come inside to play video games. However, once inside, most of the chosen few must just sit and watch him play while he teases them endlessly. Meanwhile, at the Doyle home, Jake is continually dropping hints to his parents, played by Steve Zhan and June Diane Raphael, that he wants the game system for Christmas. For the most part, Jake’s wishes fall on deaf ears, but Jake is not one to give up so easily. Jake’s sister is even willing to help him in his efforts to get the game system if he agrees to help convince their parents to get her a Cabbage Patch Doll, another hot Christmas toy in 1988, for Christmas. Even though his sister is now helping, all seems lost for Jake’s Christmas wishes until his local Boy Scout troop announces the one scout who sells the most Christmas wreaths will win the first prize of…a Nintendo Game System! This announcement sets the scout troop into overdrive to see who can sell the most wreaths. While this is occuring, Jake is still attempting to secure a Cabbage Patch Doll for his sister, as his sister has devised a brilliant way to sell more wreaths. After the Boy Scout contest ends, all does not turn out well as the prize has been changed thanks to the efforts of the father of the rich kid who had the only Nintendo set. One afternoon the rich kid has a meltdown resulting in the destruction of a television and the near death of the family’s pet dog. However, Jake is still undeterred and when his friends are together they discover the baseball cards one of their group received are worth quite a bit of money, and they sell the cards and devise a plan to get a game system during a school trip to Chicago. I will not reveal anymore at this point, less to save all fun of what happens in Chicago during the school trip. The story does flash back and forth between the present day and 1988, and ends on a very surprising and satisfying note for those who have not read the novel. Harrris is perfect for this role, as is the young actor who plays the younger Jake. The supporting cast is great, and you get a nostalgic feel for the holidays in the 1980’s for those who were around then. “8-Bit Christmas” is a fun and heartwarming film of how Christmas is so much more than “things” or getting what we perceive as the desires of our heart. I recommend you add “8-Bit Christmas” to your list of holiday viewing. Now playing on HBO Max. (Rated PG)

