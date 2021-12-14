I have a confession to make. I haven’t seen a lot of James Cagney movies. This may surprise you, considering what a buff I am of the classic Hollywood era. The truth is that I’m not a huge fan of gangster movies, so outside of some of his latter roles and “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” I’ve never gotten around to much of his catalog. I don’t dislike Cagney either, he was a great actor and one heck of a dancer. So I was most pleased and very impressed last night when I got to see one of his seminal films for the first time.

Warner Archive has only two titles coming out this month, and one of them is the blu-ray debut of 1938’s “Angels with Dirty Faces.” Directed by the greatest “unknown” director of all time, Michael Curtiz (who also helmed “Casablanca”). Cagney leads a terrific cast alongside Pat O’Brien, Ann Sheridan, and Humphrey Bogart as a crooked lawyer. The “Dead End” Kids are also in the film, audiences would later come to love them as The Bowery Boys in a series of low-budget comedies made for Monogram pictures.

In “Angels,” Cagney plays Rocky Sullivan, a charming gangster who we see in his youth alongside his best friend, Jerry. The two are tough kids and try to heist a bunch of fountain pens from a parked fright train. The two get caught and in the escape, Jerry makes it out and Rocky is arrested and sent to reform school. As time goes on Rocky gets deeper and deeper into gangster life and Jerry takes a completely different path—he becomes a priest. As the youth in Jerry’s parish start to idolize Rocky, this worries the priest. Rocky’s old friend decides he’s going to end his influence on these kids who are so like he and Rocky once were—no matter what the cost.

As I said, I’m not much of a gangster film fan, but I loved “Angels with Dirty Faces.” The film is great and holds more than I thought it was taking it strictly off of “poster value.” Cagney gives one of the best performances of his career—he was nominated for an Oscar for the role—one of three nominations the film would get. I’ve talked about Michael Curtiz before in this column, he was perhaps the greatest contract director Warner Brothers, or any other studio, ever had. He helmed many incredible films but it took years and years for him to be viewed as more than just “another contract player.”

Warner Archive brings “Angels with Dirty Faces” out to blu-ray in 1080p HD sourced from a brand new 4K scan of the original nitrate negative. We’re lucky anytime a film of this vintage’s original negative still exists, the results are truly stunning. The black and white image is clear and sharp, well defined with deep blacks. The shadows of this film are a standout. Arguably, the film looks even better than it did when it was first released.

Warner Archive has ported over all the bonus material from the 2005 DVD release of the film. That’s a good thing, as it’s a great collection of features. In the mid-aughts, WB was packing some of their classic Hollywood titles with a feature called “Warner Night at the Movies.” This feature, hosted by the great Leonard Maltin, is designed to emulate what going out to the movies would have been like for the year of the film’s release.

This adds a newsreel, a short subject, trailers, and a cartoon before the film begins. All from around 1938, all showing what you would have seen if you had gone to the theaters to see this in the first run. It’s a super fun feature. A featurette on the making of the film is included, as is a commentary by historian Dana Polan, plus a radio adaptation of the film rounds all the other extras. All together, it makes for a very nice package.

Warner Archive doesn’t disappoint when they release something to blu-ray, they’ve crafted a well-deserved reputation for only releasing the best-looking masters on blu-ray, “Angels with Dirty Faces” is a fantastic movie in a fantastic presentation. A must-own for any film collector. See you next week.