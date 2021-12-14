Respectful Restaurant Behavior

Ah, the holidays. The season of giving and spreading cheer, opening your hearts and wallets to those less fortunate with the anticipation of nothing but a smile in return.

Yeah right.

For those in roles of service and hospitality, this is probably the time of year to experience the greatest extremes; you see the best of the best as well as the best of the worst. I don’t know if it’s the added stress of holiday chaos brought on by forced family fun and tight finances, or the company funded Christmas parties providing a free meal to overworked staff who don’t typically dine out, but for every generous and kind-hearted customer, you get 2 Karens.

As someone who has spent over half their life working within the world of service based sales, I thought most of these concepts were pretty common knowledge. But somehow there are people out there who have dodged a tour of duty in restaurant/retail holiday hell during their lifetime, so I will blame their acts of terror on sheer ignorance instead of jumping to the immediate conclusion they’re just terrible humans. If you’ve committed one of these service industry sins, whether knowingly or unknowingly, never fear! I’m here to educate and forgive so you can move forward in the name of redemption.

Let’s dive in at the most sensitive subject-tipping. For those who are unaware, the minimum wage for servers and bartenders never increases and in most parts of the country is still $2.13/hour. (For the record, I don’t know how this is legal but that is a conversation for a later date or something you can take up with members of congress.) With that being said, the people waiting on you hand and foot while you sit on your rear end and put things in your mouth rely on the generosity of strangers to make ends meet. The industry minimum standard for tipping is 20% of your total; AKA that is the least amount of money you can leave and not be considered a jerk. Leave anything above that and you’re a hero. Leave 50% and above and you’re going to receive preferential, rockstar treatment. An easy way to calculate this amount in your head is to take 10% of the amount and double it. For example, if you buy a beer and it costs $7, a reasonable tip would be $1.40. If you take your family of 4 out to a fancy steakhouse and the total is $350, then $70 is the absolute least you should leave. At the end of the day, these people are running their butts off to make your life a bit easier; tip accordingly and treat them with respect.

On the subject of respect, there are certain things customers do that I’m not certain they know are disrespectful to the staff. One of the big ones is yelling their name. It’s wonderful if you find out your bartenders name instead of just calling them “hey you.” But honestly, having someone yell your name across a crowded room repeatedly while you’re taking care of other guests is somehow worse, especially if the customer is a stranger. If your bartender or server or hotel desk clerk is assisting another person, politely wait your turn. Your side of ranch or just emptied glass isn’t the most important world problem, and 95% of the time your server has already taken note of it and is working toward fixing it. If you do have an issue, wait a few moments and when they are within earshot, a polite “Excuse me ma’am/sir” usually does the trick. Try to remember there is 1 of them and 20 of you who all need things at once. Give a little grace and ask yourself if you would be capable of doing any better.

Bearing that concept in mind, let’s discuss mistakes. No one, not one person reading this, is perfect. In fact, you probably make mistakes daily regardless of whether they’re big or small. When you’re trying to tend the needs of dozens of people at once, things are going to happen. A server might fat finger an order. The kitchen might forget to leave the onions off your salad. The credit card machine might go on the fritz. The point is, stuff happens, and none of it is a malicious act against you personally. Does that mean you have to accept it and say nothing? Absolutely not! You are paying for this service and it should be what you wanted. If your order is incorrect, politely bring it to your server’s attention. They will typically prioritize rectifying the mistake immediately over their other responsibilities. If you don’t care for what you ordered after a couple of bites, stop eating and let them know! We want you to enjoy your experience, because that begets repeat customers and good word of mouth, which brings in more revenue. But we’re not mind readers, and also, if you complain about a meal and you ate all but 2 bites, we find it a little difficult to believe you didn’t enjoy it. Most places will comp the item that was not up to standard, but don’t pull this crap just to try and get free stuff. That is the worst kind of person.

That leads me to my biggest soapbox- the internet complainer. Just like with everything else online, the internet has made it way too easy for people to passive aggressively hurt others with zero consequence. Before you take to Yelp or Google to hammer out an angry review of your experience, ask yourself a few questions. A.) was this incident really so terrible and lasting on my quality of life that it requires publicly dragging the restaurant or employee, affecting their source of future income? B.) Did you try to resolve the issues while you were there in person or did you say nothing? Did you try calling the restaurant and speaking to a manager first? C.) When was the last time you left a review of a good experience? Because if you’ve got the time to sit down and leave a negative review over an overcooked piece of fish, then you’ve got time to give praise every time you’ve left a business satisfied. Most of the time if someone takes to the internet to complain they’re simply wanting to feel heard or get something free out of it, which is fine. But understand that these things live online forever and your fleeting rant impacts future customers’ decision to visit or could even get someone fired. Try to handle your issues in a private manner at a managerial level at all costs.

This time of year is hard on people in hospitality. This is when we’re at our busiest and most of these positions have no benefits, so if we don’t work, we don’t get paid. Many places like hotels and restaurants are open on holidays, requiring employees to spend that time away from loved ones and miss out on cherished memories. You have no idea what your lazy, forgetful waitress might be going through- a sinus infection, a divorce, a death in the family. There is no paid bereavement, sick days or mental health days in this line of work. Give people the benefit of doubt and be grateful for their efforts to give you a break. It truly means a lot to leave good reviews and mention the people who served you by name; our superiors see that and it could even lead to promotions. Be kind and keep in mind before you visit an establishment that if you’ve got money to spend on the product, then you also need to budget tipping on the service. And bumping that 20% up to 25% is always appreciated!