This week I continue celebrating the holiday season with a look at the current film “A Boy Called Christmas”, a British production set in England and Finland. The film opens on Christmas Eve in the home of a British family of a father (Joel Fry) and his three kids who are all dealing with the recent death of his wife and their mother. The father, Matt, is needing to leave for an urgent matter at this job, and the kids have been put in the care of Aunt Ruth (Maggie Smith), an older lady who plans on entertaining the heartbroken kids with a Christmas tale. Aunt Ruth begins to tell the children about a boy named Nikolas Christmas (Henry Lawful) and his woodcutter father Joel (Michiel Huisman), who live in the wilds of Finland. This story also involves the death of Nikolas’ mother, and how he takes comfort every night remembering the story his mom told him of a legendary place called Eflhelm, where a human girl survived after she was lost in the woods one winter. One cold winter night, Nikolas and his father see a mouse trying to steal some food, and Nikolas persuades his father to keep the mouse alive, which he keeps as a pet and names Miika. The next day, the King summons the people of the land to his castle and tells them if anyone can find an object that would bring hope to the kingdom they will be rewarded. Joel decides to take part in the search, and leaves Nikolas behind in the care of his sister Carlotta (Kristen Wiig), who is very selfish and makes Nikolas miserable during her stay. While dealing with his difficult Aunt, he discovers a map that confirms the existence of Elfhelm and decides to journey with Miikato the Extreme North in an attempt to find his father who he hopes is in the land of elves. While on the treacherous journey, Nikolas runs across a reindeer he names Blitzen (foreshadow!), providing him with a new companion and transportation on his journey. Eventually the trio reach the area where Elfhelm is supposed to be but find nothing and Nikolas is left crushed until two elves happen upon the trio and rescue Nikolas from near death. Nikolas and his pals actually, with the help of a bit of belief, discover they have been in the land of Elfhelm all along. However, the area is not fond of humans due to a recent occurrence, and Nikolas is thrown into a locked tower where he meets a locked up pixie named Noosh (Indica Watson). Noosh has been locked up because she can do nothing but tell the truth and cause mischief in the elf village. The two eventually become pals and Noosh helps Nikolas escape so he can find his father. As the story continues, many surprises are revealed, and eventually Nikolas devises a way to make children happy by delivering them toys on Christmas Eve made by the elves. When the happy ending for Nikolas is revealed by Aunt Ruth to the children, she conveys how the future Santa Claus, or Father Christmas in this case, has come to accept the tragedy in his life, which has helped him move on. Even though the family has done no decorating for Christmas, when Matt comes home from work, the family discovers a fully decorated living room via a Christmas miracle. Did Aunt Ruth have any hand in this miracle? Hmmm…only a pixie knows for sure! I really enjoyed this tale, based on a 2015 novel of the same name, and the cast are all effective in their respective roles. Plus, how can you go wrong with having the legendary Maggie Smith in your film? I encourage you to sit back and enjoy the magical adventure of “A Boy Called Christmas.” Merry Christmas! Now playing on Netflix. (Rated PG)

