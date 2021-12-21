Inducing Festivity

Christmas is this weekend and I have been struggling. Struggling with feeling festive, struggling with if there are things to feel good about. I know I’m not alone in this. Many others my age branded with the bizarre descriptor “elder millennial” are feeling it too. To be blunt, a year ago I wouldn’t have believed we’d still be dealing with this pandemic. Yet here we are. To say my faith in humanity has diminished over this last year is fair.

I feel very frayed around the edges. I haven’t become a scrooge, but I have to admit I find myself not roaring towards the holidays this year with the full gusto that I usually do. The gusto of sliding down the banister while singing “We Need a Little Christmas” from the musical “Mame.” But I don’t want to do that now. There’s a weight a lot of us are carrying that is tamping down the joy. I lost my father to cancer in May 2019 after having spent almost two years helping to take care of him. I had hoped for a better year when 2020 rolled around.

Needless to say, as I face my third Christmas without my dad, I’m still carrying some of that with me. Two other friends have lost their respective dads in the last couple of months and I’ve been doing my best to be there for them. To talk with them and let them know that I know what it feels like. There’s something so strange about losing a parent to cancer. You know you’re not the first person to have gone through it, and yet it feels like such a singular and lonely experience.

I find myself thinking of them a lot these days. Recalling the feelings they’re now feeling as they experience their first holiday season without their dad. So with all this floating around you can see why it’s a bit difficult to feel joyful this particular holiday. It’s a sort of “grief fatigue.” The pandemic has worn a lot of us down, and some people seem to act like it’s no big deal. That none of it matters. People of allegedly good heart, but I sure as heck don’t see it.

So what does one do when Christmas is only a few days away and you’ve been a bit up and down in your jolly? You find it where you can and you do what you can to induce that feeling. For me, a much-needed blast of holly jolly came last weekend when I watched the greatest TV special of all time—not a joke—“The Pee-Wee’s Playhouse Christmas Special.” The show is just pure joy from start to finish, I find it impossible to not smile while watching it.

It was exactly what I needed. I sat there laughing, smiling, and having a blast. Yes, I’m a fully grown adult but you bet your boots I still screamed whenever someone said the secret word. I’m in touch with my inner kid 24/7-365 a year. But this time of the year especially invites you to let that inner kid out. It’s good. It keeps you from getting old and miserable. I’ve had enough months of misery, I wanted to be joyful.

There lies another thing I’m struggling with. One of the friends I mentioned earlier said to me this last week “I just want something to look forward to.” I think I have identified with this sentiment the most of anything. As 2022 comes in, we still have no clue when this pandemic will be over. It’s hard to feel good about the new year, it’s hard to find “something to look forward to.” This past summer we had a window of hope, then it shattered rather quickly.

So what does one do now that’s it’s coming on Christmas? Strike a happy medium I guess. I don’t think I’ll get to my standard operational holly jolly self this year. That’s OK. It’s OK to not feel OK. But I sure as heck enter this holiday season with the hope that next year we’ll have a pandemic in our rearview mirrors and all will be merry and bright. That’s my hope for you, and all of us. It’s been a long walk through a cold tunnel, it’s time for some light to shine. I wish you and yours a very Merry Christmas or whatever it is that you celebrate this time of year. See you next week.