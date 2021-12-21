Ah, another year in orbit. As of December 21st, I’ll have passed yet another milestone and survived all my subconscious efforts to destroy my own life. I hate to talk about my age, but in a display of transparency in discussion of lessons learned, I must confess I am officially on the wrong side of 35 and turning the big 3-6. For some reason this truly does feel like a milestone and not “just another birthday” like I expected. And for all the pitfalls of growing older, there are some really great perks that also come with the territory.

While trying to digest my emotions regarding my birthday, I was kind of shocked to realize I have now been an adult as long as I was a child. Having moved out of the house when I was 18, I’ve now been exclusively taking care of myself for half my life. It’s crazy because the first 18 years seemed to pass so slowly, while this second half has flashed by seemingly in an instant. One minute I was a naïve, wide-eyed freshman at ETSU, then I blinked and now I’m a divorced, disgruntled and disenchanted middle-aged woman living in Nashville. Boy life really comes at ya quick. While it gets to be uncomfortable and sometimes exhausting being the sole captain of this ship, I take a great deal of pride in knowing that I don’t rely on anyone for anything. I can take 100% ownership of all my successes as well as my failures and no one can ever take that away from me. I’ve built a lot of strength in knowing no matter what happens I am capable of surviving on my own, and I’ve proven it time and again. If I could tell that 18-year-old girl anything- well, she probably wouldn’t listen- but I would let her know a lot of people are going to let her down and she can’t depend on anyone but herself to get by in this world. It will all end up being blessings, but be prepared.

The most wonderful aspect of aging, besides cheaper insurance and better housing conditions, is just internal growth in general. While I’m still outwardly a crass smart-mouth with the sophomoric sense of humor of a 15-year-old boy, emotionally I have matured in ways I didn’t expect. First and foremost, becoming less reactionary is a skill I’m very happy to have mastered. It takes so much more energy to fight every battle, when instead you can just walk away from things that no longer serve you. Most of the time, if you have to cause a scene, it’s not worth it. It is no longer in my interest to clear my name in someone else’s mouth or prove my worth to those who don’t value me. I try to make informed, concise decisions so I can sleep peacefully at night alongside the consequences of those actions without feeling regret. I know my heart and it is not important to me if someone else doesn’t. There are a lot of people out there who want to see you fall apart and I don’t wish to give them that. It’s so much easier to be kind to those who wish ill will; if nothing else it’s a great way to confuse them.

Along that same thought, over the last few years I’ve really cultivated a strong sense of empathy, and while ultimately it’s a positive thing there is one drawback. It’s very hard to hate someone when you can identify the root of why they hurt you, and unfortunately anger is one of best ways to move on from something. I still struggle daily with the weight of events I left behind years ago because I understand why things happened the way they did, and while they weren’t fair to me and have caused me irreparable damage, I can’t bring myself to be angry which is a stage I need to heal. I truly hope one day I can get there but unfortunately that day isn’t today. Otherwise, what a wonderful tool to utilize in discussion when you can see a point from all sides. While I may disagree with another’s opinions, I never argue with them about why they feel that way. I can acknowledge our realities are totally different and it’s not my place to say their experience is less valid than my own. I truly hope the rest of the world catches up to this line of thinking because it’s a pretty toxic place out there these days.

I have to say that 35 wasn’t my best year. I would venture to say that 2020/2021 hasn’t been the best for a lot of people, but selfishly I’m just not pleased with the overall theme of the last 365 days. I’ve struggled with a few setbacks and I’m just not where I wanted to be in a couple of areas, which is ok because if I’ve learned nothing else over the course of my life it’s that things always happen in their own time and you can’t force it. The universe has a real sense of humor and will take you on some wild detours getting you to your ultimate destination. It’s not been all bad though; I passed my WSET 2 exam with distinction and far surpassed my goal score of 85, finishing with a 92%. I’ve re-evaluated some career goals, and while I’m still figuring a lot of stuff out, it’s becoming clearer of what I DON’T and that is equally as important. I’ve become more honest with myself and the people around me and I’ve enforced boundaries both in my own life and for relationships. Also my hair has never been healthier and I went on some pretty great trips, so obviously that’s all that really matters.

December 21st, 2021 is all about new beginnings. It’s a day for letting go of all the perceived failures from the last year and a celebration of all the wonderful opportunities to come. It’s a time for surrounding myself with people who have my best interest at heart and want to succeed with me. This is the kickoff to the third quarter of my life and buddy, the days are long but the years are getting shorter and shorter. The time to rise and thrive is here and I’m not giving myself an option to have anything less than the best year ahead. I hope all of you join me in making merry this week, considering it is also Christmas, and I wish you nothing but warmth, joy, success and comfort in your own lives. Happiest of holidays no matter what you’re celebrating!