Yuletide Greetings from the Appalachian Highland Celts

If you have not discovered the highland Celts of the trinities and surrounding areas then my friends you are missing out on some fantastic fun and fellowship. Recently they had their annual yuletide event to which Lorie and I attended it involved music by a very talented lady playing the harp. All kinds of delicious foods and at one point the long time president Mike Jones decided to retire and step down. The purpose of Appalachian Highlands Celts is to provide education about the culture, heritage, and contributions of the Celts and Celtic nations. Our organization promotes the perpetuation of Celtic culture, traditions, customs, history, art, literature, and music. Various venues are provided for recognizing and celebrating the Celts rich legacy through education and activities that promote enjoyment, entertainment, physical, mental, and social benefits of our members and the general public.

During the year, AHC hosts and participates in events throughout our area to help promote our Celtic heritage. From festivals to Highland games events to educational presentations and more, there is something to interest every member of your family. We look forward to seeing you throughout the year!

The new calendar will be available soon on their website and Facebook page. You have to check it out! I do know that in January there is a formal dinner that sounds amazing so once the holidays are done Gentlemen get your finest kilt and ladies grab your most beautiful evening dress and join in the celebration in the Celtic tradition. Speaking of tradition.

Christmas Traditions

By: Lorie Ann McReynolds

The definition of a “tradition” is the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation, or the fact of being passed on in this way. All that gives me a sentimental feeling. Growing up, we had some Christmas traditions in my family. In my last column, I wrote about my daddy’s fruitcake. It became our Christmas tradition because he made one every year and then taught me his secret. My parents would also make sure a special present was inside each of our Christmas stockings. That one is my favorite tradition that I continue with my family. My sister and her family open their presents on Christmas Eve, which is a new tradition because growing up, we would always open our presents on Christmas morning.

No matter what tradition you keep alive in your family, they all have a history. A story of how they came into existence. Have you ever wondered about the stories, the history behind some of the Christmas traditions we celebrate today? For example, the Christmas tree. One of the beliefs concerning Christmas trees was that a man named Martin Luther was walking home one night and was looking at God’s amazing creation of the stars shining through the trees. He then wanted to recreate the scene for his family, so he brought a tree into their house and wired lighted candles to the branches.

The tradition of stockings hanging by a fireplace started when Saint Nicholas threw bags of gold coins down the chimney of a poor family. They had hung their stockings by the fireplace to dry and a bag of gold coins landed in one of the hanging stockings.

Since I have a new love this year, the next Christmas tradition is my favorite: kissing under the mistletoe. The mistletoe has been known to be the symbol of love and has allowed many young suiters to be able to kiss their beloved beneath it. However, in the Roman era, the mistletoe was a symbol of peace. When enemies were at war, they would reconcile their differences beneath the mistletoe.

Whatever Christmas traditions you celebrate, I am sure they are as special as those mentioned above. I am sure they have a history and a story worth telling to keep those traditions alive.

