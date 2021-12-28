Bubbly Breakdown

Is there any sound more festive than the POP! FIZZ! opening of a bottle of sparkling wine? We all know New Year’s Eve wouldn’t be complete without a “champagne” toast at midnight. But just how much of what you’re drinking can really be considered Champagne? If you’re like the vast majority of most Americans, you probably lump all sparkling wines under the category of Champagne for ease of use, but the truth is there are TONS of bubbled beverages out there and only certain ones can actually be labeled with the term Champagne. Allow me to be your spirits guide for this holiday season and give you a small introduction to the world of fizz.

First, don’t feel intimidated or dumb. When it comes to wine, there’s more to learn than can ever be totally understood, and the top Master Somm’s in the world are the first to inform you even they don’t know it all. Luckily, bubbles are the most fun and easily paired varietals to chat about; seriously, if you are confused about what to serve with a dish, you can probably always fall back on something sparkling. From hors d’oeuvres and appetizers, salads, desserts, seafood and more, a beautiful bottle of bubbles makes a wonderful companion.

Let’s begin with the widely misused Champagne. For a wine to be considered real Champagne it must come from that specific region in France. Located in the northeastern part of France, it’s about an hour and a half drive from Paris. Within that region, there are only certain grapes grown, with the 3 most prominent being chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier. If you get a bottle of French sparkling wine that says champagne on the label, these are the grapes it was made out of. They are also produced using what is known as methode traditionnelle, or “traditional method,” a super hands-on process that involves hand turning each bottle while the secondary fermentation is taking place and disgorging the yeast while replacing it with a solution of wine and sugar. Because of this process, a traditional champagne is going to have creamy notes of biscuits and butter in addition to the crisp flinty fruit that comes from the chalky soils of the region. This unique richness makes real champagne capable of standing up to richer dishes like truffle cream sauces and even fried chicken! Don’t be afraid to explore heavier foods with this seemingly light beverage; a good champagne will hold its own and counter-balance many hearty meals.

Another common sparkling wine that is easily mislabeled is Prosecco. While it may look similar to champagne there are definitely some major differences, beginning first and foremost with where it’s grown. Prosecco can only come from the Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia growing regions of Italy, and it’s named after the Prosecco village in the province of Trieste. It is made using glera grapes and produces a more fruit-forward wine with zingy notes of citrus and even melon and stone fruit. Instead of the labor intensive traditional method used in making champagne, prosecco is finished in the tank method, which is exactly what it sounds like; secondary fermentation happens in one giant tank rather than each individual bottle. Because it’s less hands-on, prosecco for the most part is a great cheaper alternative to champagne. It’s a wonderful aperitif and perfect to consume by itself or with light appetizers, but can also make a great addition to spicy Asian cuisine like curry or pad thai.

Yet another misunderstood sparkler is Cava. While it’s made in many parts of Spain, the overwhelming majority hails from the Penedes region of Catalonia. Cava is less strictly regulated than Champagne and a number of grapes can be used to produce this wine, but the 3 key varieties are Xarello, Parellada and Macabeo. Less frequently used chardonnay can also be used, as well as garnacha, pinot noir and trepat for rose versions. Because Cava is finished in the same traditional method as Champagne, it has some similarities in taste, specifically a creamier mouth feel. Depending on the aging, it can taste fresh and zesty citrus, or even have notes of nuts and baked apples. Obviously traditional tapas are the way to go when pairing this wine, but even fried fish and sushi make great companions.

These are but 3 of many, many styles of sparkling wines, but for the sake of space, this was all I could really dive into. They’re a great place to start, but don’t be scared to explore and ask your local liquor store buyers to guide you!

Finally, in the interest of public safety and avoiding a New Years trip to the ER, I wanted to provide you with the correct way to open a bottle of bubbles. While it makes for a great show to see people saber bottles or shoot the corks into oblivion while the fizz drizzles down the sides, this is positively sinful with waste and actually quite dangerous. You never know if the bottle you’re holding has been shaken and the slightest touch to the cage could discharge the cork and seriously hurt someone. Begin by making sure the bottle is well-chilled. Using a wine key, cut off the foil below the large lip and dispose of it. Holding down on the top with a towel or napkin, begin untwisting the cage, never letting up on your pressure on the cork. Wrap your hand around it and slowly twist the bottle itself, not the cork, to loosen. You should begin to feel the cork being pushed out of the neck. At that point you can control how quickly it’s removed, and while everyone loves a good pop, you actually want just a small hiss as its opened. Give the lip a wipe and pour into your waiting flutes, then it’s time to enjoy!

I hope you all enjoy a happy New Year’s celebration with peace and prosperity in 2022. I’m manifesting nothing but love, health, happiness and wealth for myself in the coming year, and I’m looking forward to where the winding road takes me. Cheers to you all!