Something Blue Bridal Fair Connects Brides With Wedding Experts. Planning a wedding? You won’t want to miss the Something Blue Bridal Fair at the historic General Morgan Inn on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The special event, which will be held from noon-3 p.m., connects brides with wedding experts, according to Patricia Bohon, director of sales at the hotel.

“This bridal fair is a one-stop shop for all things weddings,” Bohon said. “We bring the area’s top experts to one location to help brides plan their storybook weddings.”

Admission is $12 in advance online at www.generalmorganinn.com, via Eventbrite, or can be purchased on the day of the event at the hotel for $15.

Participating wedding pros, in addition to the General Morgan Inn, include: Cakes by Kathy, First Horizon Bank, the Barn of 1810, Grand True Value Rental, Henny Penny Sweets, Moments to Remember, the Warehouse at Wilson Hill, Filomena’s Floral, Southern Belle Bridal & Tuxedo, Creamy Cup, MK Photography, Musicality! Mobile DJ Service, Artistic Printers, Katrina Serene Photography, Nunn Photography, Rocky Top Smokehouse, Now Event Group, Simply Elegant Catering & Bakery, and Greeneville Real Estate & Auction.

This is the 12th year that the hotel has hosted the popular event. “Something Blue is a wonderful partnership between the General Morgan Inn and all of the vendors,” Bohon said. “Together, we make the bridal fair a day to remember.”

Registered brides receive a nice swag bag upon entry and are eligible to win door prizes during a drawing at 2:30 p.m. “Our brides are given a bingo card upon entry and obtain signatures from participating vendors to be eligible for the drawings,” Bohon said. “We have really nice giveaways this year, including $200 in vendor bucks for five lucky couples.”

For more information on the Something Blue Bridal Fair, call Bohon at 423-787-7510.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/12th-annual-something-blue-bridal-fair-2022-tickets-153534946157