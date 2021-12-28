When The Criterion Collection, those crafters some of the finest home video editions of the best movies ever made—going on for almost 40 years now–announced a few months back they would debut their first-ever titles on 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray by year’s end, there was much celebration. Most of the titles Criterion would debut in 4K were titles they had previously released on blu-ray over the last few years.

Directors Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s 1948 film “The Red Shoes” was one such title. The film is a title that Criterion has released on every format that they’ve ever been in business with, first appearing on Laserdisc in 1995. The film is widely considered one of the best British films of all time and perhaps the directing duo’s masterpiece. The film is about a ballerina who under the hand of a demanding, perfectionist impresario, becomes a star on the stage.

Alongside the ballerina’s rise a young, hopeful composer is asked to compose a ballet based on Hans Andersen’s “The Red Shoes.” Working so close together the ballerina and the composer begin to fall for one another, which upsets the vision of the company’s director. At its core “The Red Shoes” is about how far an artist is willing to sacrifice themselves for their art. For us, the lucky viewers, we get to see the ballet played out in full in one of the most stunning, visually dazzling sequences ever put into a motion picture.

All of Powell and Pressburger’s films feature a color pallet unlike anything else I’ve ever encountered in the world of cinema. I’ve not seen all of the pair’s films, though every time I’ve had the chance to see a film it’s the colors that knock me out first, then the story. The pair have crafted some of the celebrated movies ever made, Martin Scorsese is a huge fan of the pair’s work, and of “The Red Shoes” in particular.

I suspect some of you reading this may be wondering “How good can a movie made in 1948 look in 4K resolution? I thought that was only for modern-day marvels.” The answer, my friends, is breathtaking. The previous Criterion blu-ray release utilized a 2009 4K restoration of the film as its source, this Ultra HD presentation uses the same but presented in Dolby Vision HDR.

In 4K the breathtaking Technicolor of “The Red Shoes” is one of the most visually stunning experiences I’ve ever had the pleasure to have. Screenshots alone will not do this one justice, it must be experienced. It is, to use a metaphor as if Technicolor seen in an MGM musical chugged a Mountain Dew then did an extreme ski slope. The blues are staggering rich and saturated, as are the darker parts of the frame. When the film ended I sat there, stunned, and delighted by what I had just watched.

Criterion’s 4K UHD release of “The Red Shoes” is a combo edition packed with the 4K disc and their regular Blu-Ray edition of the film. The UHD disc is devoted to having only the film and its audio supplements alongside. This includes Criterion’s original commentary track prepared for that 1995 laserdisc release—which features Martin Scorsese, film scholar Ian Christie, and actors Maris Goring and Mora Shearer. Actor Jeromy Irons appears in the second track reading excerpts from Powell and Pressburger’s 1978 novelization of the film and excerpts from the original Andersen tale.

The blu-ray disc is the standard edition that Criterion has had out before this release, the full film is on that disc is in 1080p and it’s where the bulk of the extra features are. These included a 2000 documentary on the making of the film, an interview with Powell’s widow, Thelma Schoonmaker Powell, from the 2009 Cannes film festival. Publicity stills, behind-the-scenes photos, and a tour of Martin Scorsese’s collection of memorabilia from the film. There’s also “The Red Shoes Sketches” a 1948 animated film of painted storyboards made for the film.

This 4K UHD edition of “The Red Shoes” is an improvement over Criterion’s original blu-ray disc. The colors are stunning, and fans of this film who have the equipment to view it in 4K must pick up this disc. I can’t recall the last time I felt so “knocked to the ground” after watching a movie. This was an amazing experience and I can’t wait to see what else Criterion brings to 4K in the new year. Until next time, see you next week.