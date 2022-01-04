The new film “Red Notice” contains the star power of Dwayne Johnson (“Black Adam”), Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) and Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”), and their combined wattage practically melts the screen. The film was supposed to be released by Universal, but was purchased by Netflix, and began streaming on November 12th to a tremendous response from viewers. The story reveals how two thousand years ago Cleopatra was gifted with three jeweled eggs as a wedding gift. The eggs were lost over time, but two of them were found in 1907, however the third remains missing. Enter Special Agent John Hartley (Johnson) who is sent to a museum in Rome to investigate the theft of the egg that has been on display at the museum. While at the museum, Harley reveals the egg on display is a forgery and discovers the thief, international art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) is standing nearby and attempts to flee. Booth is captured by Hartley and is taken into custody. While the real egg is being transported, another international art thief, Sarah Black AKA “The Bishop”, steals the egg during the transport. Meanwhile, Hartley discovers he has been blackmailed and is arrested for being part of the theft of the egg. Thus, Hartley and Booth find themselves incarcerated at the same remote prison in Russia. While at the prison, the two are confronted by Black who suggests they all work together to find the third egg. The duo decline her offer, but eventually manage an exciting escape from the prison involving explosives and a helicopter. The two men have made the decision to work together and head to Valencia, Spain to get the second egg before Black. While attending a masquerade ball at a mansion in Valencia the duo once again encounter Black who is also in the mansion to collect the egg. The trio have a knock down drag out fight in the mansion, which eventually ends with a surprising twist. At this point, Black has the upper hand, and tourtes Hartley in an attempt to get Booth to reveal the location of the third egg, of which only he knows the location. After tricking Black, the duo find themselves in Argentina where the third egg is located. While the duo find a massive treasure trove of artifacts, they are convinced they have eluded Black, but like any good international thief, she shows up. At this point in the story, the trio decide to team up in order to elude the authorities, who have also tracked the location of the missing egg. When the trio escape the underground bunker containing the treasures and the pursuing authorities, the story features yet another surprising twist I certainly didn’t see coming. Eventually the film ends with the trio making a surprising decision, which could certainly lead to a sequel. I was impressed with how the actors interacted, and they have wonderful onscreen chemistry. I love how Johnson plays the fall guy to Reynolds wise cracking smart aleck. Meanwhile, Gadot again displays why she makes such an amazing Wonder Woman, showing her skills with a spear (yes she uses one during a fight), and elegant outfits. There are also many great lines of dialogue in the film, one of which has Reynolds describing Johnson as a “wall”. The film is fast moving and wastes no time in getting into action mode, which is great for this genre of film. I really hope there is a sequel to this film, as a film series could be spawned. “Red Notice” is a breezy and fun action/comedy which is a delight for fans of the actors involved, and became the most watched movie on Netflix. (Rated PG-13)

Share this: