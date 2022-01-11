Constant Connections

In a world where you are constantly able to connect with anyone all over the world at any time of the day, how are you using your internet time?

Engage with the pages that bring you joy. Engaging those pages will tell the algorithm that you want to see more posts from them. The social media algorithms are designed to show you more of what you interact with, so by engaging them, you bring more joy to your feed and show the people behind the pages how much you enjoy them.

Thoroughly research topics that interest you. In a world where we have information from reliable sources in the palm of our hands anytime of day, trustworthy information is vital to understanding the world around you and the things that make you happy.

How you spend your time on the internet determines how you will see the world. Spend it on pages that bring you joy and inform your decisions.