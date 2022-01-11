Is Dating Past 30 Pointless?

It’s a wild world out there for single people these days. The landscape of the dating scene for women in their 30s and beyond could most accurately be portrayed in the film Mad Max: Road Warrior- a lone warrior trekking across a desert wasteland, periodically fending off attacks from feral men with gas and an unhealthy leather fetish. Is there even any point in trying now?

In all seriousness, I fear the accessibility and convenience of apps has destroyed any hope of finding true compatibility for myself and other single women. When I go out with my other single girlfriends, inevitably the first topic of conversation is a status update on our dating lives. The cycle of downloading Bumble out of lonely optimism, overbooking too many dates in one week with only half of them coming to fruition, then spending those dates going through the uncomfortable motions of a job interview, only to delete said apps out of frustration for a month or so until the loneliness sets back in and you download them all over again…it’s a tough cycle to break. These systems are flawed from their core, and yet we’re all guilty of using them as a convenience crutch in place of good old fashioned organic chemistry. Dating apps are popular for the same reason Amazon continues to thrive- we’re all lazy as hell. We all know it’s the evil empire, but why bother getting up to fight the crowds in Walmart when you can stay in the comfort of your own home and have your needs met via the magic of the internet?

The issue with online dating is that the superficiality leads to inevitably passing up something potentially great because of one perceived flaw. I believe one of the great purposes of life is to expose yourself to the unknown; to discuss and debate and learn from people whose lives are totally different from our own. Human connection leads to empathy and growth, and when you’re ruling people out because they don’t fit into whatever imaginary box of baselevel must-haves you’ve built in your mind, you could be missing out on a healthy relationship. I’m as guilty as anyone else when scrolling through the endless feed of matches; if they’re under 6’0”, have anything political in their bio, or a shirtless photo feature, it’s a quick and hard pass for me. While most of these deal breakers have been bore from experience, it’s also not a fair way to judge someone without having ever spoken to them in person. Unfortunately due to the sheer amount of online suitors, one must have some sort of standards in an attempt to narrow the pool a little.

The other major problem that has risen in this era of 24/7 accessibility is that a man’s natural inclination for “the grass is always greener” is put on steroids. Why tie yourself down to one person when the next best thing could be a few swipes away? It’s the same trigger response as gambling- the ‘what if’ of it all is just too tantalizing to fully walk away from. And it’s not even just dating apps. Thanks to social media apps like Instagram, Snapchat and OnlyFans, any Tom, Dick or Harry has direct access to beautiful, hypersexualized women who fit the custom fantasy created within their own mind. How can an ordinary woman with cellulite and morning breath compare to the Photoshopped and filtered ‘girl next door’ online? It’s setting an unrealistic standard for men. How dare you all criticize a 35 year old woman for having some hormone related fat in her midsection when most of you all are out here with your bald spots, beer bellies and back hair, spending what’s left of your middle management salary after child support and alimony on the midlife crisis car you can’t afford? You’re all batting WAY out of your league! You should have to lower your standards as much as I have! The fakeness of social media has afforded men a false sense of entitlement that they deserve to be paired with a Megan Fox, when none of them are winning any beauty pageants or IQ awards from MIT. Instead of going through the trouble of working on themselves or searching for deep connection on a mental/spiritual/physical level with a ‘real’ person, it’s easier to hide behind the phone and pay $9.99 a month for mindless conversation with their favorite InstaModel, plus the added bonus of a few strategically posed nudes to curb any physical cravings.

If you’re dating past 30 in particular the pool gets increasingly more shallow. Gone is the wide-eyed naivety of our 20s; most of us now have the baggage of failed relationships, children and our own traumatic experiences to contend with in addition to just seeking another person who likes our favorite foods and Sunday marathons of ‘The Office.’ My personal dating age parameters are set from 38 to casket, but it doesn’t seem to matter what age a man is, as the immaturity has no limits in that regard. Also, I’ll never knock another female’s hustle, but now that being a ‘sugar baby’ or having an OnlyFans is so widely accepted, I have to compete with 21-year-olds who wouldn’t ordinarily give these old coots the time of day. Men have realized if they spend enough cash, they can surround themselves with plenty of hot young things that will keep them on their toes and they can brag about to their buddies on the golf course. I happen to think I’m fairly young and attractive but now even I feel compelled to lie about my age online because men in their 40s, 50s and 60s only want women 18-32. It’s infuriating.

For all my griping, I’ve come to the sad realization that I might also have a little something to do with my dating woes. I’m wild, like a feral cat. I want attention only when and how I want it, and if you show me too much attention I’ll run away. I’ve got a really low tolerance for BS and small talk, and I am quick to just cut people off as soon as I see it’s not a match, which isn’t entirely fair to leave someone wondering what went wrong with zero explanation. I’m as immature as the men I complain about, and while I crave intimacy, the thought of having someone in my personal space or disrupting my schedule makes my skin crawl. I’m extremely guarded and unaffectionate because I don’t want to get burned by caring too much and being hurt again, which is what pushes me toward people who don’t treat me well. If you already know up front you’re going to be used, ignored and cheated on, it doesn’t hurt when the inevitable comes to light. That isn’t a healthy mindset but it’s the one that has grown from my experiences and one that I’m working toward repairing.

I feel as though I could really spiral on the subject of romance in the modern era but for today this is a good stopping point. If you’re single and putting yourself out there, godspeed. It’s brutal, and I’m right here fighting the good fight with you. All of us are doing our best, trying to survive the lonely nights and live as pessimistically optimistic as possible. For me, it’s an ongoing uphill battle that might never be won.