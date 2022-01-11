The current film “The Hand of God” is an Italian produced film and has subtitles, so if you have an issue with words on the screen, then I suggest you skip this drama. However, if you want to see a film set in the 1980’s and featuring beautiful Naples, Italy, then take a chance on this one. I must confess subtitles can often be distracting, and unless you speak Italian you really can’t look away from the screen for very long. Subtitles aside, the film is the story of a young man named Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti, known as Italy’s Timothee Chalamet), who lives with his parents and brother Marchino (Marlon Joubert) in beautiful Naples. Fabietto lives a rather quiet life and struggles at school due to having few friends, but follows his favorite soccer player Diego Maradona, and later plans to study philosophy in college. There is a bit of drama in the Schisa household, due to dealing with a couple of neighbors who are not the type one would want to live near, and marital issues between Fabietto’s parents. Fabietto does get to attend acting auditions with his brother Marchino, who hopes to become a famous actor. The brothers, especially Fabietto, have great affection for their emotionally troubled aunt Patrizia (Luisa Renieri). In fact, it appears Patrizia’s favorite family member is Fabietto. The extended family squabbles often in the expected Italian way, but deep down you know they really care for one another. The fact the family really cares for each other really hits home when a tragedy hits the Schisa household, just after Fabietto’s parents have made up and are finally at peace in their marriage. *Spoiler alert* After Fabietto’s parents perish in a shocking accident, the two brothers are left orphans and need to determine what to do with their lives. Fabietto has always had the desire to be a filmmaker, as he has a deep love for cinema, while Marchino seems to want to party the summer away. During his time around Naples, Fabietto runs into one of his favorite filmmakers who at first treats the curious young man with disdain, but later encourages him to let nothing hold him back. Our new orphan also meets and begins to hang out with a guy who becomes his best friend, but is not good for our lad, as the new friend is a smuggler, but Fabietto is just happy to have a friend. Fabietto soon realizes in order to make his dreams come true, he must make plans to head to Rome. Prior to his departure for Rome, he has a heartwarming goodbye with his brother, who encourages his brother to pursue his dreams. The film ends with Fabietto leaving for Rome on a train, and may leave you wondering what happens to him. I suppose we can just make up our own story from this point forward. This film, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival, is not everyone’s “cup of tea”, and can be jarring at times, but kept my attention throughout. The actors are all effective, and I can see why Scotti is compared to “Dune” star Chalamet, as he also has a broody tone to his looks and acting. If you can get past the subtitles, then I suggest viewing “The Hand of God”, which is described as a “love letter to Naples”. Now playing on Netflix. (Rated R)

