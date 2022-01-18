Aging in Reverse

Is there anything more wonderful than the carefree, blissful ignorance of childhood? I can hardly fathom a greater existence at the moment than being completely untethered from financial woes, jobs and basically any and all responsibility. It truly saddens me that I spent the majority of those gifted years wishing I was a grown-up. The older I get, the more I’m realizing youth truly is wasted on the young.

Lucky for me, one of the perceived benefits of adulthood is freedom of choice; I can actively choose to reverse the course of my life and begin simplifying my existence to resemble those days of yesteryear as closely as possible. Which is precisely what I’m doing.

After turning on the screentime monitoring function on my iPhone a few weeks ago I received a huge wakeup call as to just how over-connected, dependent and addicted I’ve become to this rectangle in my pocket. What started out innocently enough as a tool of convenience and functionality has become a source of anxiety, superficiality and worst of all, wasted time. I won’t admit to the actual number of hours it reported I spend on my phone because I am ashamed, but let’s just say I highly encourage you all to utilize this feature and open your own eyes to just how much time you’re spending down the rabbit hole.

So my first step in reverse aging is pretty drastic-this week I’m installing a landline phone. I’ve leaned on the “I need to always be available in case of parental emergency” excuse for always having a phone in hand for far too long and it’s ridiculous. If I’m not home, the majority of time I’m at work. If there is an emergency, contact me there. Of course I’m not totally doing away with my iPhone; that seems a bit ludicrous and unrealistic in current times. But I’m setting up screentime limits (intended probably for children) to a fraction of the time I’m currently spending on social media and keeping my phone set to airplane mode so I can only use it for the camera, podcasts and music the majority of my time unless I’m in travel.

Let’s face it- the constant 2 sentence texts, back and forth of memes, and ‘liking’ posts gives us a sense of connection but it’s not! I want real relationships. I want conversations and sharing of ideas and debate; that’s what is lacking in my life and a lot of the reason I feel sort of empty. I hate texting and always have. It’s convenient if you’re in a place where you can’t talk, but honestly the same thing that could be accomplished in an hour of back and forth messaging could be handled in a 3 minute phone call. So from here on, if it’s a message of importance, you better be calling me at home for a quick response, otherwise it will wait til my designated phone free time. I’m also purchasing an actual alarm clock instead of relying on my cell because this seems to be where I start my day on a downward trajectory repeatedly. As soon as I pick up my phone to turn off that obnoxious iPhone alarm, I immediately see a screen full of notifications, which leads to an hour of mindless scrolling and sets me off on an unproductive start. There are some really awesome alarm clocks on Amazon with lights and sound that mimic sunrise, gradually growing brighter and louder so you’re gently awakened instead of being startled by the blaring hoots, bells and whistles courtesy of Apple. It’s like I’m taking the best of modern technology with me on my step back in time.

While the phone is a major part of this age regression focus, I also want to encompass a lot of the simple joys of childhood. Like that feeling of not eating until I was absolutely famished because I was so busy playing and didn’t want to stop. As an adult, I would like to translate that into throwing myself into things I’m so passionate about that everything else that everything falls to the wayside, even forgetting to eat! When I was young I never had to monitor my calories and weight because I just listened to my body and ate when I was hungry, which is the total opposite of my adult habits of grazing out of boredom or organizing my social life around food and alcohol. I want my ‘playtime’ to return to activity-based meetups and less focused on sedentary consumption dates.

As children and adolescents, especially for my generation and older who didn’t grow up with the trappings of the internet, our lives were driven by exploration and curiosity. As an adult and falling into the mundane minutiae of work, bills and responsibility, that wonder and drive to experience the unexplored fades away. I want out of the “grind”; I no longer want to be a slave to email and text and unfulfilling jobs. I want my short time on this planet to be spent with the excitement that everything held for me as a kid. As much as I love my Botox and Juvederm, I think THAT is the true fountain of youth. It might not be realistic for everyone, but I hope you’ll all join me in some capacity in realizing there’s more to life than tethering ourselves to stress and take some backward steps in time.