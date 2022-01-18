More Pets Belong on the Internet

The world has been an interesting place lately. Between politics and a pandemic, news feeds have been filled with negativity. It seems hard to find a positive mentality in all the madness.

Pets have a calming effect on their owners and the people who are able to view their photos and videos. Their innocence and love bring a sense of joy to an increasingly negative news feed. The smiles and laughter that our pets bring to our lives can be shared by people across the world. The feeling of happiness unites a world that may otherwise be torn apart. Your photo or video may be the exact update someone needs to see, so share your furry friend’s antics and brighten someone’s day!