Constructive Confrontation

I work for an independent restaurant group, which means we are not part of a chain. Our owner has the high end steakhouse I work for, plus two more less costly ventures, but that’s it. Considering the entire restaurant only holds a little over 100 people max, our staff is very small – 12 people total between servers and bartenders. Working with the same group of people over 30 hours a week really creates a family dynamic; we share laughs, commiserate over crappy guests and sometimes if it’s busy or someone is having a bad day, we might get snippy like a real family. Most of the time no one gives it a second thought, but occasionally someone gets their feelings hurt.

Last week a co-worker who I considered one of my closer friends, as we have communication and hang out outside of work hours, snapped at me because I unintentionally jumped in front of him while he was waiting for a computer. It was busy and I was dictating direction to one of our server assistants and didn’t notice him, simple as that. However, his sharp tone and the verbiage he used triggered me to snap back and storm off. It was a 2 sentence exchange that quite frankly I did not find to be a big deal…but apparently he did. He didn’t speak to me the rest of the night, and the next day I saw that he unfollowed me on social media. Now something that could have been cleared up with a 3 minute conversation has grown to something super icky and uncomfortable, all because a grown man is too passive to utilize direct confrontation to squash issues and move on.

I think when people hear the word “confrontation” it automatically conjures a negative connotation, aligning it with an argument in their mind. But confrontation simply means addressing an issue head on, directly engaging others about a dispute. To be a healthy, mature adult means mastering the art of confrontation in a respectful way. Being able to effectively use your words to convey a message and resolve differences is an essential skill; if you can’t communicate through differences without getting upset or just ignore issues like they don’t exist you can’t fix them. And it’s not just having the ability to confront others; you have to be able to confront your own demons in the same manner to conquer them and grow. I know a lot of people who struggle with issues from addiction to weight problems to finances simply because they refuse to acknowledge their own crap so they can fix it. It’s true what they say in AA – the first step is admitting you have a problem, aka confrontation.

If you’re someone who gets uncomfortable at the thought of directly addressing an issue and prefers to simmer (or suffer) in silence, there are some exercises you can employ to work on your communication skills. First, get real with yourself. If there are issues within your own life that you’ve been avoiding, create a list of those things along with the easiest and most realistic solution. Sometimes these are hardest of all, especially when it comes to relationships. People will endure years of misery simply because they don’t want to leave an incompatible partner, whether it’s out of fear or maybe just not wanting to be hurtful. The easiest answer is to end the relationship because it isn’t working, plain and simple. If it’s finances, examine all the areas where you’re being frivolous and tighten up. Could you downsize your home or get a cheaper vehicle? If it’s weight, are you making excuses for a poor diet and sedentary lifestyle? Could you stop eating fast food daily and dedicate a couple hours on a Sunday to meal prep? Acknowledging your own bad habits, correcting them and seeing positive results is the most important step in becoming an effective communicator with others.

I also find the written word to be a great tool for delivering an uncomfortable message. When you feel strongly about a subject, it can be easy to let your emotions dictate a conversation. However, sitting down and taking the time to write out the words you’re feeling, and being able to review and revise your message as you go along not only gives the opportunity for a well-thought out delivery, but can give you some insight as well. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been in the middle of penning a message to someone and halfway through thought “that seems a bit silly on my part and I can understand why they feel that way.” If something is bothering you and the exchange between you and the other party is getting heated, absolutely say “I need to step away from this for a while to collect my thoughts because what I’m saying is not being received the way I’m intending.” Then take some time to write down your feelings. It will also give the other person the opportunity to fully read and digest your intentions without being reactionary in the moment.

Finally, practice breath work and patience. So often we don’t speak to listen, we’re only waiting our turn to talk. Give the other person their moment to discuss no matter how much you disagree. Focus on controlling your breathing and stress, and don’t cut them off until they are finished. As someone who works in the service industry and deals with Yelp warriors, I can assure you many times angry people just want to feel heard. Once they’ve aired their grievance, then take your time to respectfully counter with your own response. Respect is always key, and if you absolutely cannot come to an agreement, then respectfully walk away and let it go. Most of the time issues can be resolved, but every now and then you’re not going to see eye-to-eye no matter what you do.

It all boils down to just be a grown up. If my co-worker had acted like the 42 year old man he is and not like a middle school mean girl, something that was said in an instant could have just been a blip on the radar of our friendship. Instead he was passive aggressive, didn’t let me know he was as hurt as he clearly was, and when I confronted him directly about unfriending me digitally as well as in real life, he denied it and said there wasn’t a problem…but has yet to speak to me during our shifts or add me back on social media a week later. It’s impossible to resolve an issue if you won’t acknowledge it exists. In this instance all I can do is be the bigger person and not treat him any differently and hope he comes around to how childish he’s being.

In the digital era of primarily communicating online, it feels like people are losing their capacity to effectively discuss issues face-to-face. In the social media realm you can say whatever you want and if someone contradicts you, they can easily be blocked and forgotten. That’s not real life, and it’s important we don’t lose the skill of constructive confrontation, both with ourselves and others.