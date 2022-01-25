It’s a title that grabs you, isn’t it? “Dick Johnson is Dead.” You hear that and your first thought is “Huh, I wonder what that movie is all about.” It may seem peculiar to call a documentary with fictional elements about losing someone to dementia subserve, but that’s what 2020’s “Dick Johnson is Dead” is. Moving, funny, heartbreaking, touching, and a little bit weird.

Director Kristen Johnson, who’s had a long career behind the camera of many documentaries as a cinematographer, here helms a very personal story. Johnson’s father, Richard “Dick” Johnson, is a retired psychiatrist who has been diagnosed with dementia, a disease that is akin to Alzheimer’s, which took her mother away from her in 2007. The focal point is Johnson moving from Seattle to New York City to live with his daughter. It’s early in the disease for him, he’s aware he has it and that it will slowly take him away from his family.

This is what Johnson’s film is about, the pain of losing someone she loves so very much. All of us will deal with the loss of our parents at one point or another, but anyone who has ever lived with a loved one having dementia knows what a special kind of hell that disease creates with two deaths instead of one. One mental, one physical. Right off the bat, you can see why Dick Johnson is so loved, he’s a warm, friendly, man with an infectious smile.

Both Johnson and his daughter seem to have a wonderfully dark sense of humor about the whole thing, as part of the film is filled with odd fantasy sequences where Johnson plays out all the ways her father might die. Falling down the stairs, being hit by a runaway air conditioner on the streets of New York, accidentally being hit with a pipe by a construction worker. There are wonderfully inventive scenarios of Johnson in heaven, tap dancing with his late wife and having dinner with the people he admires the most.

One of the most moving sequences in the film is a fake funeral Johnson’s family threw for him in Seattle before he moved away as a way for his friends in that area to say goodbye to him. Everyone knows Johnson hasn’t really died, and yet they’re overcome with emotion as much as if it was the real thing. One of his best friends can barely keep his composure as he eulogizes his long-time friend.

“Dick Johnson is Dead” is funny, strange, and moving. A movie that grapples with what it’s like to lose a parent, and what it’s like to lose them in the most emotionally devastating way possible. Both of my grandmothers suffered from dementia, I have first-hand experience of what this is like. For as much as the movie is about death, I found it one of the most uplifting I’ve seen in some time.

Shot digitally, Criterion’s new blu-ray of “Dick Johnson is Dead” comes from a 2K digital master approved by Johnson, the 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio track was taken from the original digital audio sources. The film looks and sounds great. It’s very bright and colorful with the sequences of Johnson in the afterlife looking particularly impressive.

Criterion has packed a nice array of bonus features onto this release. First, there is an audio commentary from Director Johnson, co-writer and editor Nels Bangerter, and sound recordist Judy Karp. Then, a conversation between Johnson and her fellow producers on the film. Also, there’s a third program of Johnson in conversation with Bangerter and other documentary filmmakers. A trailer, plus an interview with the film’s sound designer, Pete Horner, wrap things up.

“Dick Johnson is Dead” is a moving, funny film about a daughter’s love for her father and the awful disease that is taking him away from her. The film is one of the most interesting new films I’ve seen in quite some time and in this new edition from The Criterion Collection it comes highly recommended. See you next week.