When”The Matrix” was released in 1999 (!) the movie could best be described as trippy cool. The film featured a special effect movie fans had never seen before and star Keanu Reeves in awesome sunglasses and a long black coat. The film proved to be such a success two sequels followed in 2003. Why it has taken Warner Brothers so long to bring a fourth film to the series is anyone’s guess, but we now have “The Matrix Resurrections” for fans of the film series to enjoy. For those who have no clue about this series of films, it follows the story of the technological fall of humanity. As in a lot of stories in science fiction, artificial intelligence created by mankind has become self-aware and led to a race of machines that imprisoned mankind in a virtual reality system, called the Matrix, to be farmed as a power source. On occasion some of the human prisoners break free from the system, and because they are considered a threat, are pursued by artificial intelligence inside and outside of the Matrix. Keanu portrays Neo, who along with other humans, including Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss), have been trying to free humanity from the system in all the films while being chased by the guardians of the Matrix. The latest film occurs sixty years after the events of “The Matrix Revolutions” and follows Neo who has been living an ordinary life under his original identity of Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco where he is a video game developer basing games on his faint memory of being Neo. However his life is about to change when a new version of Morpheus (a character who tries to help save humanity played in this film by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) offers him the infamous red pill which will reopen his mind to the world of the Matrix, which has become an even more dangerous place since the previous films. Once he is open to the Matrix, Neo joins a group of rebels to fight a new enemy. His actions set the stage for another amazing adventure within the Matrix and some trippy (that word again) segments during the course of the story. Neo is reunited with his friend Trinity, who when he initially meets her, is a married mother named Tiffany. The two eventually are fighting the evil machines and team with a group of rebels which include a character named Bugs (Jessica Jenwick), a glue-haired gunslinger with a White Rabbit ala “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” tatoo. As in the other films, this new effort goes in and out of reality so many times it makes your head spin, and you never know from moment to moment what is the real world or the Matrix world, but that’s the fun of these movies. This is really the type of film you really need to pay close attention to, less you become even further confused than you might already be. While I have never been a huge fan of these films, I have enjoyed watching them, and I even dressed as Neo one Halloween. As most people who know me are well aware I am not a huge fan of the acting “talents” of Reeves, but he is perfect in this role as he is in his “John Wick” series. To me Reeves is an actor who needs to carefully choose his roles (check his “acting” in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” where he nearly derails the film). Reeves aside, the latest film in the Matrix series takes full advantage of the update in special effects since 2003 and is full of eye candy. The film features several actors of note including Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff, both of which appear to be having a blast in their respective roles as villains. As I mentioned earlier the story being set 60 years after the last film is well explained. “The Matrix Resurrections” is yet another tale of artificial intelligence attempting to take over or eradicate mankind. In closing I encourage you to always be polite to Alexa.
Now playing in theaters and for a limited time on HBO Max. (Rated R)