The Thin Man’s Stage Fright

In the summer of 2019, Warner Archive, those denizens of the vault, released 1934’s “The Thin Man” on blu-ray for the first time. The film, which introduced the world to William Powell and Myrna Loy as everyone’s favorite married sleuths, Nick and Nora Charles, was a surprise hit and spawned a six-film franchise. With their first releases for 2022 now out, Warner Archive has finally completed the entire “Thin Man” series with the final film, 1947’s “Song of the Thin Man.” It, along with Alfred Hitchcock’s 1950 film “Stage Fright” is their inaugural discs for the new year.

As soon as that 2019 release of “The Thin Man” was announced, collectors and film fans were abuzz with the hopes it wouldn’t be a one-off release, and we’d get the entire franchise out in HD. On VHS, Laserdisc, and DVD, all six films were released together. Here, it’s taken almost two and a half years, but Nick and Nora Charles are finally complete in stunning-looking editions on blu-ray.

In “Song of the Thin Man” the Charles find themselves involved with a murder of a bandleader that took place onboard a yacht during a charity casino night. The, wrongfully accused, suspect and his girlfriend seek out Nick to help with the situation, and soon Nick and Nora, and their faithful canine companion Asta, are off and running. This particular entry in the series, with its jazz playing suspects, is filled with some now delightfully dated slang that plays well as Nick and Nora are as confused by it as a modern audience would be.

It’s fair to say the latter “Thin Man” movies aren’t quite as good as the earlier ones, and indeed “Song of The Thin Man” is my least favorite entry in the series. However, these are not bad films by any means and we’re lucky that the franchise never overstayed its welcome. For the last hurrah, “Song” is a fun and enjoyable film highlighted by a good supporting cast including Keenan Wynn as a very lively musician.

Warner Archive brings “Song” to blu-ray from a brand new 4K scan of the best surviving elements. It looks fantastic, with sharpness and detail that was missing from previous home video releases of the film. I’d dare say it looks better than new prints did when it played in first run. Extras from the 2005 DVD have been ported over, and that’s a welcomed addition of a period-correct short subject, cartoon, and the original trailer. These films are well-beloved by film buffs, to finally have them all out on blu-ray is a treat, it comes highly recommended.

It’s been a good 15 years since I last watched Alfred Hitchcock’s 1950 film “Stage Fright” starring Jane Wyman and Marlene Dietrich. My memory was that it was good, with the last half hour or so the best part of the film. When I began the new blu-ray yesterday, I wondered to myself why it’s been so long since I last watched the film. The answer, I hate to say, is that’s merely an OK Hitchcock film.

Wyman plays a drama student who helps clear a friend being framed for murder by a stage star played by Detrich. There’s a lot about “Stage Fright” that I like, but the film feels like it takes a little too long to really get going. It feels weird to say that about The Master of Suspense, but later in the decade, he would begin the greatest run of films of his entire career. Still, OK Hitchcock is better than most other’s films. “Stage Fright” is a good film, but not up there with his best work.

Luckily, the original nitrate camera negative still exists and that was the basis for a new 4K scan that this blu-ray is sourced from. I was a little worried as the film began as the first ten minutes or so looked a bit soft, then it jumped into the kind of clarity and sharpness I was hoping for. One can’t help but wonder if that’s an issue with how the first reel of the film was developed, or if that part of the negative is in rough shape? Outside of that, the rest of the film looks fantastic.

Extras have also been ported over from the DVD release, they include a trailer and a very good making-of documentary on the film. For Hitchcock fans, it’s worth owning to complete your collection, but for the curious, I’d give it a rental before buying. Either way, it’s nice to have these films out on blu-ray, and it’s a good harbinger of what will come this year from Warner Archive. I’m excited to see where they’ll take us by year’s end. See you next week.