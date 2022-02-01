Weight Loss Simplified

If it’s true that those who can’t do, teach, then welcome to this week’s episode of “Do as I Say and Not as I Do,” otherwise known as “A Beginner’s Guide to Weight Loss.” In all seriousness, it feels like January was a bit of a free trial month for me, and if it feels the same way to you, there’s no shame in getting back on track for Fresh Start February! And just because I rode the gravy covered carb train straight past the gym the entirety of the first month of 2022 doesn’t automatically mean you shouldn’t listen to me when it comes to healthy eating.

I tend to forget that not everyone was raised in a household where their first toy of memory was a deck of Richard Simmons ‘Deal a Meal’ cards and didn’t spend an hour every Monday night until they were 12 in a church fellowship hall for the local Weight Watchers chapter meeting. Sometimes it slips my mind that I’m in a pretty small minority who has lived with an NPC fitness competitor and not many people actually committed to the Atkins Diet for 3 months prior to their senior prom like me. What I’m trying to say is that, because of my particular life circumstances, I happen to know a great deal more than the average person when it comes to trying to get fit. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with feeling a little lost about where to start if you weren’t raised in an environment that prioritized healthy food choices; the majority of people weren’t!

The greatest misconception and deterrent about weight loss is that it’s extremely complicated, strenuous and boring when in fact it’s quite simple – eat less + move more = lose weight. While I’m grossly dumbing that down, it’s not all that much more complicated, but allow me to go into a bit more detail.

Beginning with the most important factor for dropping pounds is what you’re putting in your mouth; you must be burning more calories than you’re taking in to lose weight. Before you do anything else, you must do 3 things: buy a food scale, get in the habit of tracking and measuring everything you eat, and calculate your calorie deficit. An easy mathematical equation is to multiply your current weight by 10-12 and aim to eat that amount in total calories, adjusting the numbers as you start to lose weight. However, for a far more accurate and personalized solution, you can also go to www.fatcalc.com and plug in your info for a full breakdown. Because we live in the Land of Plenty, Americans highly overestimate their portions, so it’s also of the utmost importance you get in the habit of measuring your food and educate yourself on proper serving sizes. This is the only way you will ever lose fat.

Second to a calorie deficit in importance is a fun one- getting quality sleep and adequate rest! Lack of sleep can put stress on the body, releasing the hormone cortisol, which increases appetite and unhealthy food cravings. Staying up longer also leaves more time for unhealthy grazing and more opportunity to fall off the wagon. A good night’s sleep is also necessary for physical activity and optimal brain function, increasing your productivity. Aim for getting in the habit of 7-9 hours of solid sleep per night. Regardless of what your personal scheduling may be, adjust so you have that much time at once to dedicate to recharging your body and mind.

Next on the list is to put an emphasis on lean, quality sources of protein. Protein is not only what helps you build muscle, but it also keeps you feeling full when you’re in a calorie deficit. It will fluctuate based on your personal goals, but the average person should aim for about 1g of protein per pound of their goal weight. So if your goal weight is 150lbs, you should be trying to eat 150g of protein daily. When you begin trying to make that amount of protein fit with your daily caloric goals, you will quickly realize why it’s so important to choose lean cuts of meat; the fattier stuff just won’t fit your daily budget. Things like boneless, skinless chicken breast, flaky white fishes and shellfish, 93% ground beef and turkey, egg whites and lowfat cottage cheese should all be staples on your weekly grocery list. Add lots of vitamin packed produce and moderate amounts of complex carb sources and you should be maxing out your calorie allotment. A good rule of thumb is to only shop the outer perimeters of the grocery store (fresh meats, dairy, produce) and avoid the inside aisles (pre-packaged garbage) as much as possible.

At the very bottom of the list of key weight loss factors is the gym. There’s a wild misconception that you need to be in the gym 2 hours a day, killing yourself on the treadmill and lifting barbells like a pro to lose pounds. But the reality is, you could literally not step foot in a fitness center and still hit your goal weight. While there are definite health benefits to exercise, it is not necessary. You could do crunches ‘til the cows come home, but you’ll never have ab definition until you’re under a certain body fat percentage, period. And that can only be achieved by burning actual fat through consistent, mindful diet choices. 90% of weight loss success comes strictly from what you’re fueling your body with, and the dreaded cardio is the least important thing to consider when it comes to getting healthy. Instead, focus on 30 minutes of moderate strength training 4x a week and getting in 10,000 steps every day. Most phones now come standard with a built in pedometer, but if yours doesn’t you can find them for cheap online.

That’s it! Eat less, move more, lose weight. It really is that simple for us beginners. And even though I’ve been at this for most of my life, my track record of constant ‘3 steps forward and 2 steps back’ keeps me a beginner just like most everyone else. Don’t be too intimidated to start because you’re inundated with perfect bodies performing feats of strength on Instagram. Most of it is fake and the real ones are fitness professionals who dedicate their entire lives to that lifestyle. Once you begin to see results, healthy choices get easier to make and begin to snowball without even a second thought. Stay out of your own head and the sky is your limit! Happy Fresh Start February!