Can People Change?

As someone who is empathetic to a fault, I’ve spent a great deal of time stressing myself out with other folks’ problems. It’s very hard for me to watch the people I love not reach their full potential, or worse, let their own toxic behaviors ruin their lives, without trying to intervene. While rooted in the best of intentions, this has historically never done anything except cause me a great deal of anxiety and misery while the other person does exactly what they shouldn’t do. It’s metaphorically me beating my head against a wall and I should know better; you can’t change a person.

In past romantic relationships I’ve always gravitated toward fixer uppers- men who had a great deal to offer but just couldn’t get out of their own way. But my efforts to push them toward reaching their full potential essentially just pushed them away from me, because it came across as nagging. No one wants to constantly be reminded of all the things they’re not doing. To be fair, these people had serious toxic and dangerous habits that needed to be broken, but it wasn’t up to me to fix that.

As of late I’ve been struggling with keeping my fat trap shut while one of my closest friends delves deeper into an unhealthy relationship that is more symbiotic of their mental state as a whole than just a simple representation of a “bad relationship.” I’m skirting a fine line of genuine concern and pushing them away completely, when all I want is to keep them safe. But these are grown adults, and no matter how much you care for someone, ultimately it takes dramatic and sometimes painful experiences for humans to make the needed changes in their life. No amount of good intentions or warnings can replace that, and I’ve experienced this firsthand through my own mistakes.

Having been a ninja level self-destroyer, you would think I have a little more patience and grace for watching others exhibit the same trait. I’ve stayed in gross, abusive relationships where I deserved better, I’ve knowingly made choices that I knew would hurt innocent people and I’ve even let my own demons take the wheel and drive me to decisions with legal ramifications. I actively participated in all these events, and no one, not even the prayers of my own mother, could stop me. It wasn’t until I hit rock bottom and had my world turned upside down that I finally made the decisions to get it together. It’s sad, but for the most part it takes digging your own grave and being forced to claw your way out alone to better yourself.

So no, YOU can’t change a person. But people CAN change. I used to be of the mindset that tigers don’t change their stripes, but having experienced serious shifts of my own, I now believe every day is a fresh opportunity for a new life. You’re only one decision away from a totally different ending. But you can’t make those changes for a person. You can’t love someone into loving themselves; even forcing an addict into rehab won’t work if they’re not mentally ready to commit. They will get out and quickly relapse to their old comfortable surroundings and ultimately it will be a waste of time and money.

So what do you do? It’s hard to sit idly by and watch loved ones crash and burn, and I believe being too scared to voice your opinion at all makes you an enabler. If someone cares about you, they will respect your opinion whether they heed your advice or not. Let it be known you’re coming from a place of love and concern, but set firm boundaries. If someone is exhibiting dangerous behaviors you don’t have to be a silent accomplice to their downward spiral. Sadly it might take losing everyone for someone to change their life. I’m not advocating abandonment of people during hard times, but for your own mental health, sometimes you have to say ‘I’m here for you when you’re ready, but I can’t knowingly participate in your unhealthy decisions,’ and walk away.

It comes down to focusing on things you can control and freeing yourself of the things you cannot. At the end of the day, we only have power over ourselves, and grieving yourself to death trying to “fix” broken people will only cause you tremendous unneeded stress while providing a crutch for someone who needs to work on self-healing. Being an unspoken beacon of inspiration and light for others is far more impactful than constant nagging and worry, so look inward and direct that energy toward mending your own negative behaviors. None of us are perfect, and I assure you there are things you could improve; if you don’t think you do, I suggest starting there and googling the word ‘narcissism.’

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and as I do each year, I’m going to encourage you to just love yourself first. We spend so much time and energy pouring the love we owe ourselves into others and it’s counterproductive. Stop chasing people who are running from their own problems; in due time those things will catch up and they alone must face the consequences. Self-love will protect you from being hurt and have the most return on investment for your life quality. Spend your time wisely by actively making positive changes instead of trying to convert others. In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.” Only then will you actually make a difference.