The current film “Don’t Look Up” is a star studded affair described as “satirical science fiction”. All I know is I had a blast watching the film. The film had a very limited theatrical release back in December, and since has been available on Netflix. The film opens with Michigan State University astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawarence) discovering a previously unknown comet while working with the Subaru Telescope. When she reveals the discovery to professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), he calculates the comet is on a path to hit Earth in about six months and is large enough to cause planety-wide destruction. Eventually NASA confirms the professor’s claims, and Dr. Mindy, Kate and Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), NASA’s leader of the Planetary Defense Coordination Office, head to the White House to reveal their findings to President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep). However, when the two arrive, they are forced to wait for hours due to pending political matters which is of far more concern to the president and her Chief of Staff son Jason (Jonah Hill) than any comet hurtling toward Earth. After being told to “sit tight” and not take any immediate action by President Orlean, Oglethorpe encourages Kate and Dr. Mindy to leak the coming life ending comet to the media. The two first alert a newspaper and then appear on a morning “feel good” talk show hosted by Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett) and Jacke Bremmer (Tyler Perry), where the two hosts make light of the comet, leaving Brie to hopelessly flirt with Dr. Mindy. The actions of the hosts causes Kate to erupt in a rant warning the Earth is headed for destruction when the comet hits if some sort of immediate action is not taken. Kate’s action on the show results in people mocking her on social media, while praising the good looks of Dr. Mindy. Meanwhile, another leader at NASA has denied the existence of the comet, and President Orlean has become embroiled in a sex scandal with her Supreme Court nomiee, and in order to divert attention away from the scandal, confirms the threat of the comet, by announcing a project that will use an old space shuttle, piloted by Colonel Benedict Drask (Ron Perlman) to strike the comet using nuclear weapons. As the world watches the launch with anticipation, the mission is aborted when billionaire Peter Isherwell (Mark Rylance), the head of tech company BASH, which produces an amazing cell phone which can actually reveal your emotions, discovers the comet contains trillions of dollars worth of rare-earth elements, which can be harvested from the comet via large drones. President Orlean hires Dr. Mindy to be the National Science Advisor, and pushes for the comet’s commercial value, while Kate tries to organize public opposition to the harvesting of the comet. As expected, the public is divided about the comet, some of which still don’t believe in its existence (sound familiar?). One night when Kate, and her new love interest Yule (Timothee Chalamet), she met while working on her new job, are on a rooftop at night, she spots the very visible comet in the sky and runs into the streets to tell people to look up. Of course, these actions result in certain politicians encouraging their followers to “don’t look up”. As the film progresses, there is a shocking occurrence with the mining of the comet, and those who are rich, and have been invited, are able to leave the Earth in a special space ship, thus being saved from pending doom. However, as the film ends, some of the rich get a taste of justice via karma. The actors are all wonderful, and the script is swift and sharp.DiCaprio and Lawrence both have explosive scenes which are award worthy. “Don’t Look Up” is an enjoyable film that clearly conveys the message of the importance of paying attention to warnings, or suffering the consequences of ignorance. Now playing on Netflix. (Rated R)

