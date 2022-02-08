My Sporting Event

The Super Bowl is this Sunday. I’ve never been much for sports. I like a little bit of Basketball, but that’s about it. Yet, on Sunday a lot of us will be crouched around a TV, eating snacks and yelling at the TV as if our lives depended on it. My father was one of the all-time great sports-on-TV-yellers. He would clap, get excited, and be so loud that it could be easily heard all over the house, even in the basement. Nascar races were his specialty.

This tradition has been carried on to me, albeit in a rather different milieu. I yell at game shows. If there is one aspect of the current revival of “Supermarket Sweep” that’s on the air that I identify on a spiritual level with is when the host, Leslie Jones, also yells at the contestants who are just poking down an aisle during the big sweep. They can’t seem to grab things, they just poke as if they have all the time in the world. Spoiler alert, they don’t.

Now, I do the normal things one does during a games show. I’ll watch “Jeopardy” and say the answers when I think I know them, during “The Price is Right” I’ll toss out a price now and then. Yet during “The $100,000 Pyramid” I morph into a Yugoslavian Olympic coach. “You call that a clue!? I’ve seen better clues in the gutter!”

Then during the big money bonus round, I have my eye on the clock and get even more worked up. “You need to pass! You’ve wasted 15 seconds, pass you fool!” If it was the ‘80s and I didn’t care, I’d be chain-smoking and drinking copious amounts of black coffee out of a small, from cup while wearing a member’s only jacket to complete the look. Maybe this is a look I should embrace anyway, minus the smoking.

This can also elicit very strange looks from friends on the odd occasion they’re also over when I’m watching one of my shows. Someone will make a crucial mistake during “Wheel of Fortune” by calling out a very out-of-place letter like “Z.” My friends will say “That’s dumb” which is very normal compared to my reaction of “You fool! You have humiliated all involved today! The category is ‘Before and After’! What makes you think you need a ‘Z!?’”

I can feel their eyes on me. It’s a slow look. I don’t need to turn and acknowledge it. They’re looking at me with a combination of worry, concern, and slight fear in their eyes. “It’s OK, Andy. It’s just ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ no need to get so worked up about it” they’ll say as I sit there visibly shaking because Darryl from Iowa called for a “Z” when the puzzle is clearly “Doctor Who Cares.”

I may be the only person alive who gets so worked up over constants, but here we are. Yet, if I was as worked up over a football game, most people wouldn’t be as concerned or think anything of it. It seems there is a large paradigm shift when you replace Tom Brady with Pat Sajak. I guess this applies to most things, but really, I don’t think it’s unreasonable that I get a bit passionate about mid-westerners yelling out letters.

I suppose at the end of the day I should be grateful my friends are concerned and don’t wish to see me wind up in the hospital because someone couldn’t figure out “Things You’d Say to a Donkey” for $100,000. Perhaps this is a lesson for us all to keep in mind this weekend as we root for our respective teams during the big game. See you next week.