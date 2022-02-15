Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Return of Hogwarts

I must confess I never read any of the Harry Potter novels and I still haven’t. Nevertheless when the first film in the series, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” was released in 2001 I was in line. After viewing the first film I became an immediate fan and enjoyed all the films in the series which ended in 2011. I always enjoyed the fact that having never read the novels I never knew what was going to happen in the next film, so I had a completely different perspective than my friends who had read all the novels. While they were wondering how the film versions would meet or come up short of their expectations, I was simply excited to see what would happen next. The “Harry Potter” film series was one of the most successful of all time, and fans literally grew up with or watched the characters grow up with each new film. Flash forward to 2022 and we have the excitement of “ ” now showing on HBO Max. The reunion celebrates the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film in the series, and reunites members of the cast. The special features the warm reunion of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), and other cast members. The premise of the special features the cast returning to Hogwarts School, where they reminisce about their time together filming for ten years. The special also features the various directors of the films, and their unique approach to each film. I really enjoyed all the archival footage of three main stars auditioning together and you can see an immediate chemistry between them. Of special note is how Watson felt she “was” Hermione, and how when she read the books, first released in 1997, she felt the role was meant to be hers. In the special we also see the other beloved stars of the series including Helena Bonham Carter, who has a hilarious moment with Radcliffe, Robbie Coltrane, who is often very emotional about his time in the films, Gary Olman, of whom Radcliffe was in awe of, and Ralph Fiennes, who was so wonderful as one of the best movie villains of all time. The special also reveals the surprising great admiration and love between Watson and Tom Felton, who played bad seed Draco Malfoy in the series. I also enjoyed seeing twin actors James and Oliver Phelps who were so much fun as Fred and George Weasley, and how they loved the fact that twins were featured in the novels. There is so much to talk about regarding the reunion, but I will say the best parts for me are when the three main stars are chatting about their time together, and how they will always be connected to each other and have a lasting bond. Two moments were especially heart tugging, with Watson and Grint talking, one on one, while revealing their love for each other, but making it clear their love is not romantic. The three main stars shed a lot of tears during the reunion special, and the special ends with Radcliff shedding tears while revealing how much those who worked with him on the film series mean to him. It really is amazing to realize if you watched the films as they were released how we saw the actors grow up before our very eyes. I doubt we will ever see this again in the world of cinema. This reunion is a must see for fans of the films, and will leave you wanting to take in another viewing of the series, as it did for me. “Return to Hogwarts” is now playing on HBO Max and will show later in 2022 on TBS and the Cartoon Network. (Rated TV PG)

