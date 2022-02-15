The Three Musketeers of 1933

Anyone else a bit surprised it’s February already? Didn’t we just have New Years? Anyways, once again those cinematic bloodhounds, Warner Archive, have a release a new slate of titles, two of which I take a look at this week. Both titles are making their blu-ray debuts in brand new restorations. First up we have Warner Brothers’ grand pre-code musical “Gold Diggers of 1933,” then we head up a decade and a half to MGM for their all-star, technicolor production of “The Three Musketeers.”

The depression was here and Hollywood was doing all they could to help weary American’s take their mind off things, “Gold Diggers of 1933” is a series of musical scenes set amid the story line of a Broadway producer who has a show he’s dying to get on stage, but can’t get the money to do so thanks to the Depression. The film famously opens with the song “We’re In the Money” being preformed by Ginger Rogers in a two piece outfit that is made of coins.

The film is full of WB contract players, Warren William, Joan Blondell, Dick Powell, Ruby Keller, Guy Kibbee, and Ned Sparks. The film is of the pre-code era, so there’s a few sequences that are most suggestive and downright risqué. Pre-Code films are those films made during that window of time with the production code, which was to keep movies “pure,” was created, but not inforced. As such, this film is a absolute hoot from start to finish, a funny, engaging, and wilding amusing entertainment.

With the non-musical love story plot lines directed by Marvin LeRoy, and the musical sequences directed by Busby Berkeley with this usual brand of dazzle, it’s easy to see why this film was such a hit with depression audiences and why today today it’s still a great deal of fun to watch. The original negative is long gone, so this new 2K restoration was made from the best surviving elements and I’m shocked it wasn’t from an original negative as it looks so good.

The black and white is sharp and crisp, clear with rich contrasts. I’ve seen the clip of Ginger Rogers singing “We’re In The Money” many times, it’s always looked rough and scratched up. To see that familiar sequence looking debris free is a real revelation. Extras from the previous DVD release have been ported over. This included four featurettes and three vintage cartoons, plus a trailer. Outside of the trailer and the cartoons, all the extras are in SD since they were made for the DVD era. A highly recommended disc for you collection.

It may be difficult for modern film goers to think of one studio having a reputation for prestige, the cream of the crop, but MGM was that studio. They thought of, and were considered, to be in a class all their own. This may be doubly hard to think of considering MGM’s financial problems that have plagued them for decades as of late, but in the golden age of Hollywood, they were it.

So in 1948 MGM decided to make a prestige production of a great work of literature, Alexandre Dumas’ “The Three Musketeers” with a packed cast. Grab your seat and take a deep breath for in this one we have: Lana Turner as Lady De Winter, Gene Kelly as D’Artagnan, June Allyson as Constance, Van Heflin as Athos, Angela Lansbury as Queen Anne, and Vincent Price(!) as Prime Minister Richelieu. Heck of a cast, right?

Shot in that beautiful MGM brand of Techicnolor, this movie is a real treat for the eyes, the original Nitrate Technicolor negatives still exist, and each negative was scanned separately to make a new 4K restoration that this disc was sourced from. The results? Stunning. A true feast for the eyes, the film is crystal clear and that dazzling MGM color made me gasp with delight several times while watching the film.

Kelly brings an amazingly athletic performance to the film, and the sword fights are really wonderful. Unfortunately, most of the film just sorta lies there and it feels like it goes on a little too long. I hate to knock it, it’s not a bad film, in fact it was a huge hit for MGM, but overall it’s mostly an OK film, yet also one of the most visually dazzling of any MGM film I’ve seen on blu-ray. If you’re a fan of this one, this blu-ray will fill your heart with joy.

Bonus features included a vintage Traveltalks short about London, a radio promo, a cartoon, and the film’s trailer. Though this one didn’t work for me as well as it might you, I won’t lie, this disc is worth a look alone for the action scenes and one of the best looking presentations of MGM Technicolor I’ve ever seen.

That’s all for this month’s look at Warner Archive, hopefully you’ll find something here that will peak your interests, check out their marketplace on Amazon for this and other titles. I’ll see you next week.