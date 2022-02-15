As I’ve stated many times throughout my tenure here in the Loafer, self-love is the best love. Regardless of your relationship status, being kind to yourself should be of the utmost importance. And as the queen of self-care, the week of Valentine’s seems like a great time for a little solo pampering. Whether you’re happily coupled or fiercely single, it’s high time to treat yo’ self to the good life. Allow me to give you a guide to goodness at any budget.

Even if you’re balling on a budget, you can still enjoy an evening of indulgence without breaking the bank. For less than $50, you can give yourself a spa experience in the privacy of your own home. The first step in self-care is isolation and it also doesn’t cost a cent. If you live alone like me it’s as simple as kicking the dogs out of whatever room you’re occupying- or shipping them off for a weekend at grandmas. If you’re not the sole human tenant of the household however, it can require a bit more planning. So look ahead and choose a convenient time to ask your significant other to enjoy an evening with friends, or to take the kids out for dinner and a movie. Set up a sitter, put the pets in their crates-whatever you have to do to make sure you get at least a couple hours of uninterrupted quiet time. Next, turn your phone on airplane mode; no calls or notifications going in and out. Kick on some relaxing music. All streaming platforms have “chill” or “spa” music channels that will serve to soothe and unwind, but feel free to crank up whatever music makes your heart feel full. Start running a hot bath or shower with all the doors shut so the room gets steamy and warm. Then add a fizzy bath bomb or essential oils, light some candles and dim the lights to a relaxing ambiance. Just before you’re ready to crawl in, pour yourself a drink. If you imbibe in something with a little octane, a $15 bottle of prosecco or Willamette Pinot Noir makes a great companion, but feel free to craft a cocktail or crack open a cold beer if that’s what tickles your fancy. If you don’t drink, a hot cup of organic tea is just perfect as well. Now sit down and relax. TJ Maxx sells great face masks for around $5, or just enjoy reading a book or some magazines that have been collecting dust on your shelves. Once your water starts to get cold or your feet start to prune, wrap up in a warm towel or robe straight from the dryer, slather yourself in your favorite scented lotion and prepare your favorite meal. Whether it’s takeout from your favorite Chinese hole-in-the-wall, a pot of macaroni, or a gourmet meal from scratch, the point is to treat yourself to something so yummy it feels sinful, complete with dessert. Finish off with something sweet; a $3 box of brownies and a carton of ice cream can go a long way! Enjoy your meal while watching your favorite show or movie and savor your last moments of freedom.

If you’ve got a bit more money to spend, upgrade this experience by booking a stay at a hotel or Air BnB and reservations at your favorite restaurant. Many people are intimidated at the idea of dining alone, but I’m here to tell you it’s one of my favorite things. For me there is no greater experience than being able to chow down with reckless abandon, without the pressure of worrying about food in my teeth or if I’m using my chopsticks correctly. If you’re not comfortable taking up an entire table, cozy up at the bar. You’re guaranteed to have an opportunity for conversation there. But there’s always the option of room service as well. There is nothing more self-indulgent than a silver tray full of food delivered directly to an oversized fluffy bed. You can also book yourself a massage, facial or mani/pedi at a local spa, which will offer a wide variety of services at every price range. A stay at the Carnegie in Johnson City presents a one stop shop for food, drink, relaxation and accommodations without ever stepping foot out of the building.

Finally, if you’re lucky enough that money is no object (due to being financially sound or having saved enough in your rainy day fund) there is no better time than the present to sweep yourself away for a solo adventure. Book the longest vacation you can afford to a place that brings you joy and hit the road alone! There should be no guilt tied to taking time away for yourself once and awhile. Go to an all-inclusive tropical resort, spend a long weekend skiing the slopes before the season is over, or backpack your way around Europe for a couple of weeks. Wherever you end up, a solo vacation should be centered around feeding your mental well-being and personal growth.

Nurturing yourself should have no financial bearing. Regardless of your tax bracket, sexual orientation, relationship status or age, we ALL deserve love. And the best love comes from you, to you. Valentine’s Day is so focused on telling other people how much you love them; in the days following, how about concerting the same amount of effort toward showering yourself with the same attention and affection? Nothing feels better than making yourself Queen or King for the day, so treat yourself with the same care you want to give to other people. You won’t be disappointed.