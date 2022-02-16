The Breakfast Club at Capone’s – Saturday Feb. 19th

The Breakfast Club returns to Capone’s in Johnson City on Saturday, February 19. The special show will also feature Wyldeheart playing a special one-hour set prior to the Breakfast Club. Admission to the show is $12, and the show begins at 9:30 p.m. The event is produced by Ansley Roberts Promotions.

The February 19 event is extra special due it being the Tri-Cities debut of Richie Gray as the full-time keyboardist and vocalist for The Breakfast Club. Although current members of The Breakfast Club reside in Georgia, Richie Gray, who lives in the Tri-Cities, was recruited to join the band to replace Jerry Finley. Finley passed away in late 2021 due to a sudden illness. Richie Gray’s debut is expected to draw a huge local turnout in addition to the typical large Breakfast Club crowd.

Gray is a graduate of Daniel Boone High School. He was in the ETSU Jazz Singers from 1982-1986. He has most recently been a member of the local band Wyldeheart. “I am so pumped to be a part of The Breakfast Club”, Gray said. “I can’t wait to be rocking Capone’s with these great guys. It is going to be a special night.”

For over 17 years, The Breakfast Club has entertained live music fans in the Tri-Cities region. The Breakfast Club has thousands of fans from a multitude of genres, and audiences have marveled at the band’s live musical execution. Several line-up changes haven’t slowed down the ’80s music juggernaut. Hundreds of fans routinely flock to The Breakfast Club shows to sing and dance along to their favorite nostalgic tunes.

Since their first show in the region, The Breakfast Club has become woven into the fabric of local music tradition. The members of The Breakfast Club have shared the stage with countless national artists from the 1980s and 1990s over the years.

Wyldeheart is a highly entertaining local band from northeast Tennessee. The band features Marques Puckett, Mike Eldrith, Ric Burns and Randy Bee. The band has garnered a loyal local following with a high-energy blend of rock and country hits.

For tickets: You can get your tickets at the door the day of show once doors open at 8:30pm, or you can order general admission tickets from the “Tickets” section on the Facebook event page. You can get to the event to order tickets by clicking this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/285834256894865