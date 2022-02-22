Tonight is a Thursday and I’ve been invited to attend a Nashville talent industry party with a friend who is a model and actress. The talent agent throwing the mixer is a friendly acquaintance I’ve known for a few years now, and I’m sure I’ll run into several people I know. But for whatever reason the thought of going to this party is bringing me a plethora of anxieties, of which I could not really pinpoint the source until I expressed them to my friend. She responded in passing “It doesn’t matter, you belong in that room,” and it finally hit me. Like many other things during the duration of my lifetime, I actually don’t feel like I belong. I suffer from what is known as ‘imposter syndrome.’

According to Wikipedia, imposter syndrome is defined as “a psychological pattern in which an individual doubts their skills, talents, or accomplishments and has an internalized fear of being exposed. Despite external evidence of their competence, those experiencing this phenomenon remain convinced they are frauds and do not deserve all they have achieved.”

I’ve mentioned my upbringing in this column before, but I come from pretty humble roots. While my wonderful parents provided me with many valuable things like a loving stable home life, strong work ethic and empathy, we just didn’t have money. I never went without and I was spoiled to the best of their ability, but the reality is, my family had way less material things than my classmates. I was popular with a large circle of friends, but on the inside I always felt because of my financial status I was just a little bit less than everyone else. These feelings of inadequacy bore a pattern of quitting things when they got tough, faking disinterest in things I actually longed to be a part of, or trying to overcompensate to distract from supposed shortcomings. Because I never realized I was suffering from a real issue, these behaviors have spilled over into adulthood and have stunted a lot of my personal growth.

The main area this imposter syndrome has impacted my life would be within my career goals. It would be impossible for me to count the number of jobs that have caught my interest but I never even applied for because I just immediately assumed I wasn’t good enough. Even if I checked all the boxes except one tiny thing, I focus on that shortcoming and assume it’s enough to disqualify me from the position and don’t even try. These thought patterns have caused me to never strive for promotions, because managerial roles come with more responsibilities that I immediately assume I won’t be able to handle and would lead to the embarrassment of being demoted or terminated and ultimately failure. It is far safer in my mind to be hailed as the top producer in a lower rung on the totem pole than to struggle in a higher position; but the sick part is, I probably wouldn’t even struggle. I simply don’t think I’m capable, even if my superiors do.

This mentality has also negatively impacted my love life. As a 6’0” tall woman, I’ve always been self-conscious of my looks, especially growing up. I was much bigger than the other kids, but definitely when I hit the big growth spurt during puberty and shot up to my current height by the end of middle school. I was awkward, constantly hunching over and no boys were interested in dancing with me. But because I was popular and friends with all the pretty, athletic girls, guys would talk to me to get to them. I started overcompensating with “bro tendencies,” deflecting my insecurities by becoming cool being one of the dudes…which I unfortunately still do today. On dating apps I immediately swipe left if I deem a man “too good looking” because I don’t think I’m attractive enough for him to be interested in me. And when I do actually show up for dates, my biggest concern is that the guy will not think I’m as pretty in person as I am I my photos and will write me off as a fraud. This has led to a lifetime of dating underachievers and narcissists who do not respect me, and it’s completely my fault because that is subconsciously what I feel I deserve.

The truth of the matter is this: I have no valid reason for feeling this way. I have succeeded at every job I’ve had, even when I walked in completely blind off the street. I am intelligent and witty and not a bad looking gal now that I’ve grown into my looks and figured out my makeup. I’ve survived a lot of very traumatic crap and if nothing else, I’m the most resilient person I know. In relationships I love hard, am loyal and derive more joy from giving than taking. In the often superficial and delusional social circles of Nashville, I am still getting invited to events where I’m networking with people who have far more money and fame than myself and fit right in. I have to start reminding myself of these things or it is going to continue to hold me back.

I DO deserve good things. EVERYONE deserves good things, no matter who or where you are. We all belong at the table, and should never feel unworthy of love, happiness and success. Regardless of the house we grew up in, the ex who chose someone else, the job that didn’t pan out, you and I still deserve a life of riches. There are a whole lot of nincompoops in positions of power out there simply because they are assured in who they are. In the game of life, the cheat code is this: Confidence Over Competence. It doesn’t matter so much what you know but more that you’re confident in your capacity to figure it out and succeed. Your attractiveness skyrockets when YOU love and own your looks, which will make you stand out over the Pam Anderson look alike with no self-esteem. If you’re putting in the hard work and are kind, believe it when good things come to you and ACCEPT THEM. I had heard the term “imposter syndrome” in the past but had no idea what it was or just how much it was affecting me. If you feel these things, know you’re not alone and unless you’re a serial killer or otherwise terrible human, you deserve better than the bad things you’ve previously experienced. Be open to receive them. That goes double for me.