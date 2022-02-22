One of the most fascinating and heartbreaking films I have seen in awhile is “My Best Friend Anne Frank”, a fact based Dutch produced story about the enduring friendship between Anne Frank and Hanneli Gostar, two German-Dutch girls of Jewish heritage who were profoundly impacted by the Holocaust. The story is told from Golsar’s point of view, and is based on the book “Memories of Anne Frank: Reflections of a Childhood Friend ” by American author Alison Leslie Gold. As we know, Anne is one of the most discussed victims of the Holocost due to the posthumous fame she achieved with the 1947 publication of “The Diary of a Young Girl”, which chronicles her time hiding in The Netherlands during German occupation from 1942 to 1944. Meanwhile, Anne’s best friend was Hanneli, as the two became close while attending the same school in Amsterdam. The film chronicles the friendship between the two girls when they had to deal with the constant threat of German soldiers on every corner, and were confined to their area of their city in a “Jewish ghetto”. Both of Hanneli’s parents were observant Jews, and her father, who once was a deputy minister of domestic affairs in Germany, was forced to resign his post when the Nazi Party came into power. After he was forced to resign, the family attempted to move to England, but ended up in Amsterdam, where Hanneli met Anne. The story reveals the home life of Hanneli and how they feel constant threat from the Germans who are constantly on patrol in the city, especially in their area. We also see Anne’s home life as well, and the well know area behind her father’s bookcase which contains hidden rooms in which she would later hide from the Nazi’s. It was shocking to me to see how the people of Jewish heritage were not even allowed to attend movies in the city, and Anne and Hanneli did sneak into a theater one time with the help of a friend. Eventually both families were arrested by the Gestapo and taken to different concentration camps. Hanneli’s experience in one of the camps, while horrific, was nothing compared to the experience Anne endured, even though the film only briefly shows Anne’s existence on the other side of the camp. Hanneli, also referred to as Hannah, was in the privileged side of the camp (I certainly saw few privileges on her side of the camp), because her family had Palestinian passports with them. The scenes in the concentration camp are cringe inducing, as they should be, and really bring home the truth about this horrible moment in history. At one point Hanneli is able to communicate with Anne through the hay-filled barbed wire wall separating them, and she is able to throw a box of bread and socks over the wall to Anne. After pulling some of the hay out of the wall, Hanneli is finally able to see her best friend on the other side, and is heartbroken by her appearance. I really enjoyed how this conveyed this special friendship between the girls and how their forced separation made Hanneli even more determined to help her friend. As most know, Anne sadly did not survive her time in the camp to see the liberation, but her friend Hanneli survived and later fulfilled her lifelong desire to become a nurse. Hanneli currently resides in Jerusalem. “My Best Friend Anne Frank” won a Golden Film award, and I can certainly see why. This film, despite being set in one of the most tragic times in the history of the world, is about enduring friendship. I recommend this film for all, and especially for those of a younger generation who must be taught about the Holocaust, less this horrible moment in time be forgotten. We must never forget the Holocaust, less history repeat itself. Now playing on Netflix. (Rated TV-14)

