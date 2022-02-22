The Quest for a Digital Stringfish

Anyone who has had even a passing awareness of news during this pandemic has been well aware that the March 2020 launch of the video game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” was a rocket that became one of the biggest-selling games in North America. The game is a fun, cute, relaxing “slice of life” game where you enjoy living on a tropical island with anthropomorphic animal friends.

Fishing is a part of the game and has been since the launch of the first “Animal Crossing” game 20 years ago. Some fish are very common in the game, as anyone who has played New Horizons knows that you can catch a black bass as easily as anything. This is especially frustrating when you’re trying to catch a rare fish in the game. Since “Animal Crossing” works in real-time, certain fish only spawn during particular months and at specific times of the day.

The hardest to find fish in the game is the Stringfish. It only appears from December to March, between the hours of 4:00 PM to 9:00 AM. That’s not all, the string fish will only appear at a river that’s directly on the top of a cliff. I have been trying to catch this fish for over a year. You’re not just at the mercy of where the fish will spawn. You can help things along by using fish bait to spawn different fish in a particular spot. You can dig up clams on your beach and craft them into bait (this is starting to sound like a travel ad and not about a video game, isn’t it?).

I spent a good week trying to catch the fish, crafting between 15 to 20 pieces of bait. It’s not as easy as it sounds, it can take maybe an hour to craft that much depending on how many clams you can find. After three nights in a row of trying, spending an hour to craft bait, and catching more black bass than I ever wanted to see again, I was ready to give up. Yet, last night I became determined, I felt a bit like Quint in “Jaws.” I was going to catch this fish and be done with it.

The previous week had told me this was going to be a long-haul game. I put on my finest fisher’s hat—a 1999 “Star Wars: Episode 1” bucket hat. I spent almost two hours crafting fish bait, searching every beach on my island in a pattern. Halfway into this endeavor, I looked over at my cat, resting on the sofa, and said: “I’m not talkin’ ’bout pleasure boatin’ or day sailin’. I’m talkin’ ’bout workin’ for a livin’. I’m talkin’ ’bout stringifishin’!” My cat looked at me for a moment then went back to cleaning themselves.

When you use tools in the game they’ll break after a while, I ran to the store on my island and bought two extra fishing rods, then I went to the spot on my island best suited for the strongish to spawn. I was ready to spend the rest of my day, nay, my natural life in this spot to find this elusive fish. I would grow a beard, I would become encrusted in my own filth. I wasn’t going to move until I had a stringfish.

I took a breath and scattered some bait, a small shadow appeared in the water. Nah! I wasn’t after this silly “appetizer” I wanted the main course. I scattered again, a larger shadow appeared. It was, yet another, black bass. For the third time in a row, I scatted my bait, and a shadow about the size as the one before was there. I assume I’d be another black bass. I cast my line, the fish took the bait, and much to my shock it was a Stringfish! I was so happy I felt like I was about to fall off a boat into a river Bill Dance style.

Sure, none of this applies in real life, but I may add it to my resume to impress any future employer. Who wouldn’t want to know that this go-getter they’re considering adding to their staff caught the mysterious Stringfish in “Animal Crossing: New Horizons?” It’ll be a story I’ll brag to my grandchildren about one day. The day that ole pappy had his finest sporting achievement. See you next week.