Hello!

Welcome to Beanz Biker Corner! Since this is my first article I will tell you a little about myself. My name is Ann Hartley but most folks know me as Beanz. My ole man is Brian McQueen aka “Pork”. So in short we are Pork and Beanz. We have been together for 15 years. We have 2 dogs Ozzy and Whiskey and live in beautiful Shady Valley, Tennessee otherwise known as the belly of the Snake US 421. This is also where we have been hosting the Snake Pit Bike Rally for the last 7 years and this year is our 8th.

Enough about me. The reason for this column is to give you updated information about bike nights, bike shows, bike rallies, benefits, etc. To better inform you about what is happening in our area and across the country. If you or someone you know has information that you would like shared with me contact me on my Facebook page or stop by my work place Biker Wear in Johnson City. You can also text me at 423-297-5675.

Since there isn’t a lot going on yet in our area I thought I might share some useless facts with you. Since February is the month of love and friendship I have chosen these facts accordingly:

Gentoo penguins give carefully chosen pebbles to their love interest. It’s sort of like a wedding ritual. Cows can develop friendships with each other and become stressed when separated. Sea Otters hold hands while sleeping so they don’t drift away. Studies show that men find the smell of a woman’s tears unattractive.

EVENTS

New Openings:

19E Pit Stop Bar & Deli

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11am -8pm or later depending on the crowd.

Specials: 2 Nathan’s Hot Dogs, Chips, 12 oz. soda $8

Coming Soon:

Thunder Mountain Tavern & Music Barn opening March 2022